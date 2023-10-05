Presidential Candidate Advocates for Enhanced Teachers’ Welfare

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has voiced a strong call for enhanced welfare for teachers and a pivotal transformation of Nigeria’s education sector to diminish the number of out-of-school children.
Obi, through a post on his X (formerly Twitter) account, underscored that the nation’s development is intricately tied to the sacrifices of teachers.
He expressed, “The foundation of the development of any society is human capital development which can only be achieved through education and the immeasurable contribution of teachers.”
Obi emphasized the pivotal role of education during his tenure as the governor of Anambra State and urged governments at all levels to ensure teachers are paid promptly, especially amidst the prevailing economic hardship.
Editorial
Peter Obi’s call for an uplift in teachers’ welfare and a radical overhaul of the education sector is not just timely but also pivotal in the context of Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.
The emphasis on education, particularly in ensuring that teachers are well-compensated and that the sector is revolutionised, is a crucial discourse that we believe should be at the forefront of national dialogue.
The correlation between a nation’s development and the quality and accessibility of its education is undeniable, and thus, the welfare of educators, who are foundational to this, cannot be overstated.
The fact that Obi has highlighted the need to aggressively reduce the staggering number of out-of-school children, currently at 22 million, by investing more in education and employing more teachers, is a perspective that warrants deep reflection and urgent action from all stakeholders.
It is imperative that the government, in collaboration with the private sector, innovates sustainable strategies to not only enhance the welfare of teachers but also to ensure that the education sector is adequately funded and managed to secure the nation’s future.
Thus, we advocate for a holistic, sustainable, and inclusive approach to reforming the education sector, ensuring that every child has access to quality education and that the educators are adequately compensated and supported.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in the world, with estimates suggesting that about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school.
- World Teachers’ Day, celebrated on October 5th annually, is aimed at focusing on appreciating, assessing, and improving educators worldwide and to provide an opportunity to consider issues related to teachers and teaching.
- The theme for World Teachers’ Day 2023 is not readily available, but the 2022 theme was “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.”
- Peter Obi, who is advocating for improved teachers’ welfare, was the Vice Presidential candidate in the 2019 Nigerian general election.
- Anambra State, where Peter Obi served as governor, was known for various educational reforms and interventions during his tenure.