Prof. Attahiru Jega Named Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University

Professor Attahiru Jega, the former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has been appointed Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of Nasarawa State University, Keffi. Governor Abdullahi Sule announced this in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Aliyu Ubandoma.
Professor Jega is set to take over from Professor Adamu David Baikie, the outgoing Pro-Chancellor of the university. Alongside this significant appointment, Governor Sule also named Mr Shuaibu Kore, Mr Thomas Ogiri, and Mrs Mary Enwongulu as new members of the university’s governing council.
The statement highlighted that these appointments stem from the governor’s authority as the visitor to the university. They are part of the administration’s ongoing efforts to promote academic excellence within the institution. The inauguration date for the new governing council will be announced in due course.
Editorial
The appointment of Professor Attahiru Jega as the Pro-Chancellor of Nasarawa State University marks a significant moment in the university’s journey towards academic distinction. Professor Jega’s renowned integrity and leadership, demonstrated during his tenure at INEC, are assets that will undoubtedly benefit the university’s governance.
This strategic decision by Governor Abdullahi Sule reflects a commitment to enhancing the quality of education by bringing in proven leaders. Including Mr. Shuaibu Kore, Mr. Thomas Ogiri, and Mrs. Mary Enwongulu in the governing council further reinforces this commitment. Their diverse backgrounds and experiences promise to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas.
However, the effectiveness of these appointments will ultimately be measured by their impact on the university’s academic standards and its ability to foster an environment conducive to learning and research. Will these new appointments catalyze a transformation in the university’s academic culture? How will they navigate the challenges facing higher education in Nigeria today?
We believe that with Professor Jega at the helm, Nasarawa State University is poised for a new chapter of growth and innovation. His leadership, coupled with the support of the newly appointed council members, has the potential to elevate the university to new heights of academic excellence.
Did You Know?
- Professor Attahiru Jega served as the Chairman of INEC from 2010 to 2015, overseeing Nigeria’s 2011 and 2015 general elections.
- Nasarawa State University was established in 2002 in Keffi, Nigeria.
- A Pro-Chancellor in Nigerian universities typically oversees the university council and ensures high governance standards.
- Nasarawa State University is known for its vital research and community service focus.
- Professor Jega is widely respected for his role in introducing electronic voter registration in Nigeria, enhancing the transparency of elections.