Professor Advocates for Contraction of Educational System

Professor Abdulfattah Abaoba, a distinguished academic in Computer Engineering at the University of Maiduguri, has proposed a “contraction” of Nigeria’s educational system to effectively navigate the challenges of adequately funding the nation’s tertiary institutions.
Speaking at a seminar organised by ABK Alliance Limited in Maiduguri, themed ‘In search of Robust Funding Paradigm For Education In Nigeria,’ Abaoba also advocated for the adoption of a hybrid system that combines traditional and ICT methods for teaching, learning, and research, aiming to salvage the primary and secondary education systems from potential collapse.
According to the courses in the country’s educational curriculum, the professor explained that “contraction” implies the merger of higher education institutions, such as Universities, Polytechnics, and Colleges of Education. He suggested that institutions should specialise in specific techniques and training, and not all institutions should offer all courses.
Abaoba recommended a “Market-based Admission” approach to address the issue of admitting an oversized student population, which the funding, structure, and system of the institutions cannot adequately support. This approach would ensure students are admitted and graduated according to the existing needs of the job market.
Editorial
The proposal for the contraction of Nigeria’s educational system by Professor Abdulfattah Abaoba brings to the fore a critical discourse on the sustainability and efficacy of the nation’s educational framework.
The concept of merging institutions and adopting a hybrid system of teaching and learning is a bold step that seeks to recalibrate the educational sector towards efficiency and effectiveness.
While the contraction of the educational system might present a viable path towards streamlined operations and focused specialisation, it is imperative to meticulously evaluate the potential implications and challenges that may arise from such a structural overhaul.
The market-based admission approach, which aligns student admission and graduation with the prevailing job market demands, is a pragmatic strategy that could potentially mitigate the perennial issue of graduate unemployment in the country.
However, such a system must be implemented with a clear understanding of the dynamic and evolving nature of the job market, ensuring that the educational system remains adaptable and responsive to shifts in market demands.
Moreover, the integration of ICT in teaching and learning, while commendable, must be approached with a strategy that ensures inclusivity and accessibility for all students, particularly those in remote or underprivileged areas.
It is through a holistic, well-considered, and inclusive approach that the proposed contraction and hybrid system can be effectively implemented to enhance the quality and sustainability of Nigeria’s educational system.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest education systems in Africa, with over 10 million children in school.
- The country has faced numerous challenges in the education sector, including strikes by academic staff, which have disrupted academic calendars.
- Nigeria has a diverse range of tertiary institutions, including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education, each with its unique focus and curriculum.
- The adoption of ICT in education in Nigeria has been growing but still faces challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and digital literacy.
- The concept of merging educational institutions is not new and has been implemented in various forms in different countries to enhance efficiency and specialisation.