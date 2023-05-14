Reviving Igbo Language in Nigerian Schools: A Cultural Necessity

A Pan-Igbo cultural organization, Ekwe Igbo International, has initiated a campaign to promote the Igbo language in private and public schools across Nigeria, particularly in the southeastern region.
The President-General of the organization, Chief Chinedu Onwudinjo, announced this in Abuja during the group’s 14th-anniversary celebration.
Onwudinjo explained that the campaign focuses on schools because many parents no longer speak or teach their children the Igbo language at home.
He emphasized the need for the Igbo language’s sustainability in school curricula to encourage younger generations to speak it and prevent its extinction.
The organization plans to tour the five southeast states, discussing with school authorities the best strategies for promoting the Igbo language among students.
Onwudinjo shared their recent visit to Anambra, where the governor assured that language learning would be compulsory in the state’s schools.
Chief Onwudinjo blamed the gradual disappearance of the Igbo language on their parents, recalling that it was mandatory during his school days.
He urged parents to communicate with their children in Igbo, as they do in English, regardless of their location.
Onwudinjo also congratulated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the newly-appointed President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, and encouraged him to protect the rights of the Igbo people, uphold the truth, and promote the unity of the country.
Ekwe Igbo International’s Publicity Secretary, Chief Ekenechukwu Aloefuna, highlighted the group’s focus on unity and peace to help Nigerians overcome divisions caused by the 2023 general election.
He also warned against pursuing wealth through dubious means and other social vices, as the group is prepared to expose such individuals to law enforcement agencies.