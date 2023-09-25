Rising Tuition: ASUU Predicts 50% Student Dropout in Universities

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has sounded the alarm on a potential 40 to 50% student dropout rate in the coming two years. This is due to the continuous increase in university fees.
Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, the ASUU President, shared these concerns during a Channels TV interview. He highlighted the financial strain on students and their families, especially with fees reaching up to N300,000 in some institutions.
Osodeke pointed out that many parents, earning as low as N50,000 monthly, find these fees unaffordable. He warned of the broader societal implications of such a massive dropout rate.
Students, out of school and idle, could become susceptible to negative influences, further destabilising the nation. Osodeke also criticised the recent 3.8% budget allocation to education.
He called for an increase to at least 15% to alleviate the financial burden on parents.
He expressed scepticism about the government’s student loan policy. Osodeke believes it requires a comprehensive review to be effective.
He suggested transforming it into a grant system, noting that the current conditions might exclude 90% of students.
Editorial:
Education in Crisis: Addressing the Looming Dropout Dilemma
The warning from ASUU about the potential dropout crisis in Nigerian universities is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the nation’s education sector. A potential 50% dropout rate is not just a statistic; it represents dreams deferred, potentials unfulfilled, and a generation at risk.
The continuous hike in tuition fees while institutions grapple with funding challenges paints a grim picture.
The broader societal implications are even more concerning. A generation of disillusioned youth without access to quality education is a ticking time bomb.
The nation risks a surge in unemployment, increased crime rates, and a further strain on already stretched social services. The government must view education as a line item in the budget and a critical investment in the nation’s future.
The call for increased budgetary allocation to education is timely. But beyond allocation, there’s a need for transparency, accountability, and a holistic approach to education reform.
The government, in collaboration with stakeholders, must find sustainable solutions. This includes exploring alternative funding models, public-private partnerships, and leveraging technology to bridge the education gap.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest networks of tertiary institutions in Africa.
- ASUU was founded in 1978 and has played a pivotal role in advocating for university staff’s rights and improving education standards.
- The Nigerian education sector has faced multiple strikes by ASUU, often due to disagreements with the government on funding and welfare.
- Nigeria’s literacy rate is approximately 62%, with significant disparities between urban and rural areas.
- The country’s National Policy on Education stipulates that at least 26% of the national budget should be allocated to education.