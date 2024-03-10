Rivers Govt Vows to Support Wigwe University, Honoring Founder’s Legacy

At the solemn funeral service of Herbert Wigwe, the visionary behind Wigwe University and late CEO of Access Holdings, Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara committed to supporting the institution to honour Wigwe’s memory. Wigwe’s tragic death in a helicopter crash in California last February spurred the state’s leadership to pledge unwavering support for the university he founded in his hometown of Isiokpo, Rivers State.
Governor Fubara, in his eulogy, emphasized the state’s dedication to ensuring Wigwe’s dream for the university endures. “Our brother may have concluded his earthly tasks prematurely, but we, in partnership with the Wigwe Foundation, are determined to perpetuate his legacy through Wigwe University,” he stated. The Governor reflected on the transient nature of power and wealth, urging his political peers to prioritize impactful legacies over fleeting pursuits of power.
The funeral drew numerous dignitaries, including current and former governors, federal lawmakers, and industry leaders. Among them were Kayode Fayemi, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, Bukola Saraki, Aliko Dangote, Sanusi Lamido, Alex Otti, Dapo Abiodun, Babajide Sawno-Olu, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, James Ibori, and Segun Agbaje, CEO of GTCO Holdings.
The tragedy that claimed Wigwe, his family, and Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Group Chairman of NGX Group, has profoundly impacted the community and beyond. As Governor Fubara eloquently questioned the essence of power struggles within the political class, he underscored the importance of leaving a lasting, positive imprint on society, exemplified by Wigwe’s life and aspirations for Wigwe University.
Editorial
In the wake of Herbert Wigwe’s tragic passing, Rivers State’s pledge to support Wigwe University is a testament to the enduring power of a visionary’s dream. Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s commitment not only honours the legacy of a remarkable individual but also spotlights the critical role education plays in shaping futures and empowering communities.
Wigwe’s university establishment in his hometown encapsulates a vision far beyond the conventional success metrics. It embodies a profound belief in the transformative potential of education and a dedication to the advancement of its community. In a world often dominated by the pursuit of personal gain, Wigwe’s legacy is a beacon of altruism and community development.
The collective mourning and reflection triggered by Wigwe’s untimely departure serve as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and the lasting impact of genuine contributions to society. It challenges the political class and all of us to reevaluate our pursuits and the legacies we aspire to leave behind.
As Rivers State and the broader Nigerian community rally to support Wigwe University, this initiative becomes a beacon of hope and a symbol of the positive change one individual’s dream can inspire. It underscores the importance of supporting educational institutions as pillars of societal development and repositories of future leaders.
Honouring Herbert Wigge reminds us of the profound impact that dedication, vision, and philanthropy can have on our world. May Wigwe University flourish as a lasting tribute to its founder’s dreams and a source of opportunity for countless future generations.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria boasts a rich tradition of philanthropy, with many individuals and organizations contributing to educational, health, and social causes.
- The impact of educational philanthropy extends beyond immediate beneficiaries, fostering broader societal progress and innovation.
- Rivers State, located in the Niger Delta region of Nigeria, is a critical economic hub, rich in cultural heritage and natural resources.
- Universities founded or supported by individual philanthropists have played pivotal roles in advancing education, research, and societal development.
- The legacy of individuals like Herbert Wigwe underscores the significant impact that visionary leadership and philanthropy can have on education and community development.