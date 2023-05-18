Rivers State School Principal Suspended for Exam Extortion and Fraud

A public outcry has led to the suspension of Ella Ewos, Principal of Community Secondary School, Borikiri, in Port Harcourt, following accusations of extortion linked to the West African Examination Council (WAEC) registrations.
Rivers State authorities allege that Ewos denied several students the chance to partake in the ongoing WAEC examination while illegally including external candidates in exchange for bribes.
Education Commissioner for the state, Prof. Chinedu Mmom, revealed the unfolding saga during a telephone conversation with our correspondent. He noted that the disgraced principal had been handed over to law enforcement officials.
Parents and students protested in a whirlwind of events, expressing their distress at the school. Confirming these reports, Mmom said,
“In response to the outcry, I ordered the police to apprehend and detain the principal.”
Mmom added that the principal admitted to the allegations during police questioning and now faces court charges. In the interim, his position at the school has been suspended.
In the early hours of Wednesday, an assembly of concerned parents and students mounted a protest at the school, expressing their displeasure at the alleged exclusion of their children from the ongoing WAEC examination.
The protesters demanded justice with placards, urging Governor Wike and the Education Commissioner to intervene.
Sixty-two students were deprived of the examination despite having settled the requisite fees.
Parents such as Iyaye Sunday and Leya Jeremiah relayed their frustrations to the media, recounting how their children had been barred from taking part in the examination. They called for urgent action to rectify the situation and ensure all students could sit for the exams.
Editorial Editor’s Take: A Distressing Betrayal of Trust in Our Educational Institutions
Rivers State is at the centre of a concerning situation that brings to light the institutional rot in our education system.
The incident at the Community Secondary School, Borikiri, where a principal is accused of extortion and fraudulent examination registration, is more than an isolated occurrence—it indicates systemic decay.
The situation raises questions about the integrity and credibility of our educational institutions. Such alleged misconduct not only betrays the trust of students and parents; it also undermines the educational pursuits of our youth, their future, and by extension, the future of our nation.
Critics may argue that this is a one-off incident perpetrated by a rogue individual taking advantage of his position of authority. However, such reasoning overlooks the issue’s broader context and absolves the education system of necessary scrutiny and reform.
One can’t help but query how the principal operated in this manner for what appears to be an extended period. It points to a failure of oversight within the school and the broader education department.
If proven true, these accusations show a substantial breach of ethics and a severe lack of accountability within our institutions.
To ensure this incident isn’t repeated, there must be a significant overhaul of the checks and balances within our educational system. We need more stringent measures to monitor and regulate school administration.
The government should provide parents, students, and staff with a platform to voice their grievances without fear of retribution.
This unfortunate incident underscores the urgency for a thorough investigation by the Rivers State Government and decisive actions against the principal and anyone found guilty of these allegations.
It is a wake-up call that the Education Ministry must heed to foster a culture of transparency and trustworthiness.
- In Nigeria, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) is one of the central bodies that conduct examinations for secondary school students.
- According to the Nigeria Education Fact Sheet, secondary school enrollment in Nigeria was approximately 12.3 million students in 2020.
- Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index 2022 ranked Nigeria 149 out of 180 countries, indicating high perceived corruption.
