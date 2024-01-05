Rivers Teachers Rally Against Exclusion from Governor’s Christmas Bonus

Approximately 100 primary and secondary school teachers employed by the Rivers State Government recently protested at the Government House in Port Harcourt. Their grievance centred on being left out of the N100,000 Christmas bonus Governor Siminalayi Fubara approved for civil servants. While other state employees received this bonus with their December 2023 salaries, the teachers were dismayed to find themselves excluded.
The bonus, announced before the Christmas holidays, had initially sparked widespread joy among workers, including members of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress in the state. However, the teachers’ excitement turned to frustration as they realized they had not received the promised bonus. One teacher, identified as Oke, expressed the group’s disappointment, noting the financial strain they now faced with schools resuming in January.
The protesting teachers, who had exhausted their resources during the holiday season, urged the governor to intervene and ensure the release of their bonus. They highlighted the significant impact this financial support would have in alleviating their current hardships. Some teachers also pointed fingers at their banks and the state Universal Basic Education Board for not addressing the issue.
A government official addressing the peaceful protest commended the teachers for their conduct and assured them their concerns would be investigated.
Editorial:
The recent protest by Rivers State teachers over their exclusion from the Christmas bonus approved by Governor Siminalayi Fubara is a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by educators in our society. Teachers, the architects of our nation’s future, grapple with financial uncertainties, which should concern us all.
The promise of a N100,000 Christmas bonus was a beacon of hope for many civil servants, including teachers, who anticipated a joyful and comfortable holiday season. However, excluding these dedicated educators from this financial reprieve is not just an oversight; it reflects the broader issues of inequality and neglect that plague our educational system.
As schools resume, these teachers are expected to return to their classrooms, inspire young minds, and impart knowledge despite the financial burdens they carry. This situation is untenable and demands immediate attention. The government’s role in supporting and valuing teachers is crucial in ensuring a robust and effective educational system.
We urge the Rivers State Government to address this issue promptly and ensure that the teachers receive their well-deserved bonus. It is also a call to all stakeholders to recognize teachers’ vital role in our society and ensure their welfare is always a priority. Let us work towards a future where our educators are respected, valued, and adequately compensated for their indispensable contribution to nation-building.
Did You Know?
