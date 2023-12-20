Rufus Giwa Poly Staff Protest Over 10 Months of Unpaid Salaries

On Wednesday, staff members of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic in Owo, Ondo State, protested over the non-payment of their salaries and allowances for the past ten months. The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Polytechnics led the demonstration. During the protest, the employees blocked the institution’s main gate and expressed their grievances through solidarity songs.
The protesters demanded that the state government clear all outstanding salaries and implement the N35,000 wage award for the polytechnic staff by the federal government’s directives. Nafiu Okoro, the Chairman of SSANIP, voiced concerns over the irregular salary payments, which he claimed have led to the premature deaths of several workers at the polytechnic.
Okoro revealed that the state-owned institution owes its workers over ten months of salaries. He emphasized the need for the government to extend the N35,000 wage, currently being paid as palliatives in Ondo State, to the institution’s staff. Attempts to reach the state Commissioner for Education Science and Technology, Mr. Femi Agagu, for comments were unsuccessful as calls and texts remained unanswered at the time of reporting.
Editorial:
The recent protest by the staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, over unpaid salaries for ten months is a distressing indicator of the challenges faced by educational institutions in Nigeria. The plight of these workers is not just a matter of financial distress; it is a symptom of a deeper systemic issue that affects the quality of education and the well-being of those who are integral to the educational system.
The delay in salary payments has far-reaching implications. It affects the staff’s livelihoods, morale, and productivity. The fact that these delays have reportedly led to the untimely deaths of some employees is particularly alarming. It underscores the urgent need for the state government to address these issues promptly and effectively.
The demand for implementing the N35,000 wage award calls for fairness and adherence to federal directives. It is a matter of equity and respect for the hard work and dedication of the staff. The state government’s response to this situation demonstrates its commitment to education and the workforce.
As we reflect on this situation, it is crucial to recognize that the quality of education in any institution is directly linked to the welfare of its staff. Ensuring timely and fair compensation is not just a financial obligation but a moral imperative that impacts the future of education and society. Resolving this issue will not only bring relief to the affected staff. Still, it will also set a positive precedent for treating educational workers in the state and beyond.
Did You Know?
- Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, is one of the prominent higher education institutions in Ondo State, Nigeria.
- The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions is a crucial union representing non-teaching staff in Nigerian educational institutions.
- Delays in salary payments in educational institutions can significantly impact the quality of education and student services.
- Ondo State is known for its rich cultural heritage and significantly contributes to Nigeria’s education sector.
- The issue of unpaid salaries in educational institutions is a common challenge in various parts of Nigeria, affecting teaching and non-teaching staff.