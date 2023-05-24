School Forced to Close as Tear Gas Drill Leads to Hospitalization of Twenty Students

Article Summary
- A tear gas drill carried out by the mobile policemen of the 39 Squadron Division resulted in twenty Fakunle Comprehensive High School students in Osogbo being hospitalised.
- Some students collapsed due to the intensity of the tear gas, leading to the school’s closure to prevent further chaos.
- According to a teacher, 13 students were taken to a private hospital, while 7 or 8 were taken to Uniosun teaching hospital for treatment.
- The State Ministry of Education has confirmed that the situation is under control, and the incident has been reported to the Commissioner of Police.
News Story
A routine morning drill exercise involving the release of tear gas by the mobile policemen of the 39 Squadron Division has led to the hospitalisation of twenty students from Fakunle Comprehensive High School in Osogbo.
The unfortunate incident occurred this morning, resulting in the school’s closure.
Due to the intensity of the tear gas, some students collapsed while others were sent home to avert further disorder.
As per a teacher, who wished to remain unnamed, “13 of the students were taken to a private hospital behind the school, while 7 or 8 others were taken to Uniosun teaching hospital for treatment. Some of them have been stabilized while others are still under watch.”
Upon hearing the news, parents rushed to the school to check their children’s well-being. One mother, Mrs Adeola Fatima, said her daughter Hikmah had been hospitalised.
The State Ministry of Education stated that the situation is now under control and has been escalated to the state’s Commissioner of Police.
The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Adelani Aderinola, clarified that the policemen were conducting a memorial exercise for their fallen colleagues in Benue state when they released the tear gas.
He confirmed, “The students have been taken to the hospital and most of them have been stabilized.”
Editorial
Enhancing Safety Measures in Schools: A Wake-Up Call from the Osogbo Incident
The unfortunate incident at Fakunle Comprehensive High School in Osogbo, which saw twenty students hospitalised due to a tear gas drill, highlights our schools’ critical need for enhanced safety measures.
This episode is a stark reminder that safety protocols must be established and strictly adhered to, mainly when schools are close to potentially hazardous environments.
While security forces need to conduct routine drills, these activities should be carefully planned and executed to prevent such incidents from recurring.
A thorough risk assessment should be carried out beforehand, and any activity that could potentially harm students or disrupt the learning environment must be avoided.
Parents send their children to schools with the expectation that they will be safe and secure.
Incidents such as these disrupt learning and instil fear and anxiety among students and their parents. We must take proactive steps to prevent such unfortunate incidents from recurring.
We must stand together as a community to demand better school safety measures.
We need to ensure that our children have a safe learning environment where they can focus on their studies without fear.
It is reassuring to see that the situation is under control and that the affected students receive necessary medical attention.
We hope the authorities will thoroughly investigate this incident and take appropriate measures to prevent a recurrence.
Did You Know?
- Osogbo is the capital city of Osun State in the southwestern part of Nigeria.
- Tear gas is a chemical weapon that causes severe eye and respiratory pain, skin irritation, bleeding, and even blindness.
- Security forces carry out routine drills to ensure preparedness in case of an emergency.