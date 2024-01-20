Single Mom Triumphs with First Class in Computer Science at FUTA

Blessing Chukwuma, a single mother and entrepreneur, has made headlines with her remarkable achievement of securing a first-class degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), boasting a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.58. In an interview, she shared the challenges and strategies that led to her academic success.
Juggling academics, motherhood, and business was no easy feat for Chukwuma, who became pregnant in her second year. Despite the initial shock and confusion, and the absence of support from the child’s father, she persevered. Her determination was further fueled by her department head’s encouragement to continue her education despite her pregnancy.
Chukwuma’s academic journey was marked by smart studying and effective time management. Unable to dedicate as much time to studying as her peers, she focused on understanding the lecturers’ emphasis in class and analyzing past questions to guide her study sessions. This approach helped her excel academically and allowed her to manage her business and care for her child.
Financial constraints led Chukwuma to take up various jobs, including working as a cleaner while pregnant. After giving birth, she worked in a restaurant close to the university. Her entrepreneurial journey began with selling hair treatment solutions and ladies’ underwear, eventually leading to her successful popcorn business.
Chukwuma’s story is not just about academic excellence; it’s a testament to her resilience and determination to overcome the challenges of being a single mother in academia. Her success inspires others facing similar circumstances, proving that it’s possible to achieve one’s dreams despite the odds with hard work and innovative strategies.
Editorial
Blessing Chukwuma’s story is a powerful narrative that challenges and redefines the stereotypes often associated with single motherhood in academia. Her journey to securing a first-class degree in Computer Science at FUTA while balancing the responsibilities of motherhood and entrepreneurship is a testament to the strength and potential of women in challenging circumstances.
Chukwuma’s experience highlights the importance of support systems within educational institutions. Her department head’s encouragement played a crucial role in her decision to continue her studies. This underscores the need for universities to provide more inclusive and supportive environments for students who are parents, particularly single mothers.
Her story also sheds light on the broader issues of financial constraints and the lack of adequate support for student parents. Chukwuma’s resilience in the face of these challenges is commendable, but it also points to a gap in the system that needs to be addressed. Universities and policymakers should consider implementing more robust support mechanisms, including financial aid, flexible scheduling, and on-campus childcare facilities, to ensure student parents have the resources and support they need to succeed.
Chukwuma’s success is a beacon of hope and inspiration for single mothers and all students facing adversity. It demonstrates that it is possible to overcome significant challenges and achieve academic excellence with determination, innovative problem-solving, and the proper support.
Did You Know?
- The Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), where Blessing Chukwuma graduated, was founded in 1981 and is one of Nigeria’s leading universities specializing in technological education.
- Computer Science, Chukwuma’s field of study, has seen a significant increase in female participation globally, challenging the traditional gender imbalance in STEM fields.
- The concept of ‘smart studying’, which Chukwuma employed, involves techniques like focusing on critical concepts, understanding the lecturer’s emphasis, and using past questions as a guide.
- Entrepreneurship among university students is on the rise, with many students starting businesses to support themselves financially during their studies.
- In Nigeria, the rate of single motherhood is increasing, with more women balancing parenting with education and careers, reflecting a shift in societal norms and the empowerment of women.