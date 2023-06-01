Students Rally for Action as Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill Stalls in National Assembly

A robust alliance of Nigerian learners has aired their discontent following the National Assembly’s negligence in advancing the ‘Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill, 2019’.
The delay, they label as the pinnacle of unfairness.
They voice their concerns about sexual harassment in educational establishments as “a fundamental issue hampering the educational progress in Nigeria”.
The contingent, numbering over a thousand, shared in a public statement on Wednesday their findings that reveal the Bill had not landed on the desk of the President, Muhammadu Buhari before he departed from office.
The student’s statement, signed by a diverse group from various institutions, appeals for immediate action from the current government to preserve the honour of students.
The upset students, through a plea to the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, demand the expeditious endorsement of the Bill.
The statement articulates,
“Sadly, it has been significantly ignored in seeking a lasting resolution. It is alarming that this Bill has been disregarded, and the current administration should address this promptly to safeguard students’ dignity.”
A 2018 World Bank Survey underlines the urgency, revealing that 70% of female Nigerian tertiary education graduates experienced sexual harassment during their studies.
The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill, aiming to deter, prohibit, and address student sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, was first introduced in the Senate in 2019 and later passed.
However, the Bill remains stagnant in the National Assembly, awaiting transmission to the President.
The implications are severe; if not endorsed during the 9th Assembly, the Bill must be reintroduced anew in the 10th Assembly.
The Bill champions ethical norms and safeguards the relationship between students and educators.
It provides protective measures against sexual harassment by educators and establishes avenues for addressing complaints of sexual harassment.
Students urge the National Assembly to swiftly transmit the Bill to the presidency, reminding them of the Violence Against Person Prohibition Act 2015, signed only two days before President Goodluck Jonathan’s term ended.
They appeal to the Presidency and National Assembly for rescue from ongoing violations of their integrity, stating,
“Sexual harassment has become a global epidemic, with women bearing the brunt.”
The student body is relentless in its call for the Bill, stuck for too long in the National Assembly, to progress, shutting the door to sexual predators in tertiary institutions.
Editorial
Neglect of Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill: A Call for Urgency
Sexual harassment in Nigerian educational institutions remains a scourge, and its resolution demands a robust policy approach.
This urgent issue can no longer be swept under the rug, as is evident from the recent student protest over the inaction on the ‘Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill, 2019′.
Opponents may argue that such a law may create fear among educators, deterring innocent physical interactions or words of encouragement that could be misinterpreted as harassment.
However, while this perspective does bring up valid concerns about the potential misuse of the law, it should not be an excuse for its absence.
To address these concerns, thorough, transparent, and just investigations into reported incidents of harassment are required.
Practical guidelines and stringent implementation can mitigate any genuine misuse concerns.
Data from a 2019 World Bank survey indicating that 70% of female Nigerian graduates have faced harassment while in tertiary institutions is startling.
It reveals the magnitude and severity of the issue at hand.
With such an alarming rate of harassment, the necessity for a law to protect our students’ dignity and bodily integrity is non-negotiable.
While the National Assembly has made some strides in addressing the issue, evidenced by the Senate passing the Bill in 2019, it’s disconcerting that this vital Bill is yet to reach the presidency.
The stagnation of the Bill threatens to delay its implementation and may force it to be reintroduced during the 10th Assembly, further postponing its effectiveness.
The government must recognise the urgency of this matter and expedite the transmission of the Bill to the presidency.
Tertiary institutions are meant to be havens of learning, not arenas of fear and harassment.
The ‘Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal of Sexual Harassment in Tertiary Educational Institutions Bill’ must move forward for the current student population and future generations of learners.
It’s time to act, and it’s time to act decisively.
Readers can stay informed about vital issues by engaging with the latest Naija news on Yohaig NG.
You are encouraged to express your opinions and contribute to the dialogue in the comment section.