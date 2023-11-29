Tai Solarin University Celebrates 113 First-Class Graduates

Tai Solarin University of Education marked a significant milestone at its combined 13th, 14th, and 15th convocations, where 12,700 students graduated. Remarkably, 113 of these graduates achieved First Class honours. The gathering at the OGD Hall of the University also saw 329 postgraduate students completing their studies.
The graduation encompassed three academic sessions: 2020/2021, 2021/2022, and 2022/2023. Outstanding achievers included Sunday Oluyemi Gbodogbe from the Mathematics department, Elibe Ogadima Patricia from Biology, and Sanyaolu Mercy Deborah, also from Mathematics, who emerged as the best-graduating students for their respective sessions.
Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun congratulated the graduates and encouraged them to remain resilient despite global economic challenges. He promised continued support for educational development in the state. In a generous gesture, Governor Abiodun announced a reward of N2 million for the best-graduating students of each session, with top postgraduate performers receiving N500,000 each.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Oluwole Banjo, attributed the combined convocations to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the prolonged ASUU strike. He urged the graduates to be agents of positive change, emphasizing the value of critical thinking and intellectual curiosity. Prof Rahaman Bello, Chairman of the University’s Governing Council, appealed to Governor Abiodun for increased funding and infrastructure development, including state-of-the-art sporting facilities.
The conference also honoured Dr Tunde Lemo, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, with a Doctorate in Economics for his contributions to national socio-economic development.
Editorial
The remarkable achievement of 113 students graduating with first-class honours from Tai Solarin University of Education is a testament to the institution’s commitment to academic excellence. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the ASUU strike, this achievement highlights the students and faculty’s resilience and dedication.
Governor Dapo Abiodun’s recognition and reward for the top graduates underscore the importance of acknowledging academic excellence. Such incentives motivate students and emphasize the value of education in personal and professional development. The governor’s commitment to educational development in Ogun State is commendable and sets a positive example for other states.
However, the need for increased funding and improved infrastructure, as highlighted by Prof Rahaman Bello, is crucial. Investment in educational infrastructure, including sporting facilities, is essential for the holistic development of students. It’s not just about academic learning; physical education and sports significantly shape well-rounded individuals.
The success of these graduates is a beacon of hope and inspiration. It demonstrates that dedication and hard work can lead to outstanding results despite adversities. The university and the state government’s support plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of these young minds, who are poised to contribute significantly to the nation’s development.
Did You Know?
- Global Recognition of Academic Excellence: Universities worldwide often have special recognition for students with high academic standards.
- Impact of COVID-19 on Education: The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted educational systems globally, leading to innovative adaptations.
- Importance of Government Support in Education: Government incentives and support are crucial for enhancing the quality of education and encouraging academic excellence.
- Role of Sports in Education: Integrating sports and physical education in university curricula contributes to the holistic development of students.
- Economic Contributions of Graduates: Graduates, especially those with high academic achievements, play a vital role in the socio-economic development of their countries.