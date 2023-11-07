Tasued Students Rally Against Soaring Tuition Fees

The student body of Tai Solarin University of Education in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, was seen protesting on university grounds against the significant tuition fee increase for the 2023-2024 academic session. The hike, as posted on the student portal, has seen fees for new students in education courses jump from N76,500 to N230,000 and for returning students from N76,500 to N180,000. Similarly, fees for fresh students in pure courses have risen from N80,500 and N90,500 to N240,000, with returning students facing an increase to N190,000.
The steep rise in fees has sparked widespread unrest among the students, who have taken to the streets with placards and leaf stems, gathering at strategic points such as the Main Gate and the Directorate of Students’ Affairs. They are voicing their opposition to the fee increases, which they deem inconsiderate given the country’s economic climate.
The Students’ Union has released a statement condemning the hike as unjust and a barrier to education, which they believe should be accessible to all. They have vowed to engage with the university management to negotiate for fair and affordable fees and have called on their peers to unite against the increment.
The Students’ Union President, Akinjetan Emmanuel, emphasised the protest’s objective to challenge the university management and advocate for equitable education costs.
Editorial
The protest by the students of Tai Solarin University of Education is a stark reminder of the broader challenges facing the education sector in Nigeria. The substantial increase in tuition fees is a symptom of a larger issue: the struggle to maintain quality education in the face of economic pressures.
As observers and commentators, we recognise the right to accessible and affordable education as fundamental. The decision to raise fees so drastically is a blow to this principle and raises questions about the inclusivity of higher education. We urge the university management to consider the socioeconomic diversity of its student body and the impact such increases have on their ability to continue their education.
The students’ collective action is a powerful demonstration of unity and a call for dialogue. The university administration must respond with openness and a willingness to find a sustainable solution that balances the institution’s financial needs with the student’s right to education.
The protest is not just about fees; it is about the value we place on education and the kind of society we want to build. It is a call to the government and educational institutions to prioritise education and make it a feasible goal for every Nigerian youth.
Did You Know?
- Tai Solarin University of Education is Nigeria’s first university of education and is named after the educational administrator and human rights activist Tai Solarin.
- The cost of university education in Nigeria has been a contentious issue, with many institutions facing financial difficulties due to underfunding.
- Protests by students have historically played a significant role in shaping educational policies in Nigeria.
- The increase in tuition fees at TASUED comes at a time when Nigeria is grappling with economic challenges, affecting the affordability of higher education.
- Student activism in Nigeria has a rich history, with students often being at the forefront of calls for social change and reform within the education sector.