Time to Shine the Spotlight on the Boy Child, Urges Lagos State

To shed light on the often overlooked challenges facing boys, the Lagos State Government’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA) urges society to focus more on the boy child.
The Executive Secretary of DSVA, Mrs Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, made the call during the commemoration of the “International Day of the Boy Child” across various schools in the state. As part of the agency’s Kings Club Initiative, celebrations occurred at several schools, including Agidingbi Grammar School, Ojodu Junior High School, and Mende Junior/Senior High School.
DSVA representatives seized the opportunity to discuss mental health with students, emphasizing the importance of giving attention to the boy child. Vivour-Adeniyi, represented by the Head of Community Engagement, Mr Damilare Adewusi, underlined the need for society to foster a sense of value and well-being in boys.
The “International Day of the Boy Child,” celebrated on May 16, bore the theme “Boys Cry Too” this year. The day was initiated in 2018 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, a university lecturer from Trinidad and Tobago.
Teelucksingh, in his letter to government leaders and NGOs, lamented the typical media portrayal of boys and teenagers as perpetrators of crime and violence. According to him, a boy raised on a diet of hate and violence will likely grow into a confused and misguided teenager.
“There is an urgent need to focus on the home and school to save the boy child,” Vivour-Adeniyi reiterated.
She underscored the significance of parents, guardians, and teachers in shaping boys’ futures, emphasizing that a more conscious effort towards their upbringing will bear fruit soon.
Editorial Note: Boy Child in Focus: A Call for Collective Responsibility
The time has come to shift the spotlight towards an often-neglected figure in our society – the boy child. A recent call by Lagos State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency to give more attention to the boy child underscores an urgent need to correct the prevailing imbalance.
Currently, the state of affairs is worrying. Boys are frequently portrayed as perpetrators of crime and violence in the media. This negative representation not only perpetuates harmful stereotypes but also undermines the potential of boys to develop into responsible and respectful individuals.
As stated by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh, the founder of Boy Child Day, a boy fed on a diet of hate and violence grows into a misguided and confused teenager.
This does not refute the importance of girl-child empowerment, which remains a crucial agenda. However, focusing on the girl child should not overshadow boys’ unique challenges. Boys, like girls, deserve to feel happy, healthy, and valued within the family and the community.
Our society, therefore, has a collective responsibility to nurture the boy child. This involves parents, guardians, teachers, and, indeed, all stakeholders in the community. It is high time we equip boys with the tools to navigate the world and make positive contributions.
Educators, for instance, should incorporate mental health discussions into their teaching curriculum. Not only will this encourage boys to express their feelings openly, but it will also help dismantle the harmful notion that “Boys Don’t Cry.”
To save the boy child is to invest in the future of our society. So let us foster a sense of value and well-being in boys, for they are not just the men of tomorrow but also the architects of a balanced and inclusive future.
Did You Know?
- The “International Day of the Boy Child” was initiated in 2018 by Dr Jerome Teelucksingh.
- This year’s “International Day of the Boy Child” theme was “Boys Cry Too.”
- A study found that boys who feel connected to their school are less likely to engage in risky behaviours.
