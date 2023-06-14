Tinubu Assures Quality Education for All, Regardless of Economic Status

President Bola Tinubu firmly committed on Tuesday in Abuja, asserting that financial hardship should not be a barrier for Nigerian receiving a high-quality education. He pledged that his administration would allocate more resources to the education sector, ensuring every Nigerian child, irrespective of their socio-economic background, has access to quality education.
Tinubu, during a meeting with the leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students at the State House, Abuja, stated that even the children of humble vendors should have the opportunity to reach their highest educational potential as a means to eradicate poverty.
The President emphasised the importance of investing in education to combat poverty. He thanked the students for their understanding and support of the decision to remove the petrol subsidy, explaining the necessity of this action to curb smuggling.
The student body, led by Umar Barambu, thanked the President for signing the Student Loan Bill into law.
This bill will provide loans to underprivileged students, ensuring that no Nigerian student in tertiary institutions will have to abandon their studies due to the inability to pay school fees.
Editorial
The commitment of President Bola Tinubu to ensure that poverty does not hinder any Nigerian from obtaining a quality education is a commendable step towards addressing the education disparity in the country. Education is the greatest weapon against poverty; investing in it is investing in the nation’s future.
However, it’s important to note that while the commitment is a step in the right direction, implementing this pledge truly matters. The government must ensure that the funds allocated to the education sector are used judiciously and transparently.
It’s not enough to throw money at the problem; there needs to be a comprehensive plan to improve the quality of education, infrastructure, and teacher training.
The signing of the Student Loan Bill into law is another positive move. However, the government must ensure that the loans are accessible and that the repayment terms are fair and manageable for the students.
The government should also consider other forms of financial aid, such as scholarships and grants, to support students from low-income families.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children, estimated at over 10 million.
- The literacy rate in Nigeria is approximately 62%.
- Nigeria spends less than 10% of its annual budget on education, below the recommended 15-20% by UNESCO.
- The teacher-student ratio in Nigeria is approximately 1:50, far from the recommended 1:35.
At Yohaig NG, we strive to keep you updated with the latest Naija news today.
We believe in the power of information and its ability to inspire change.
We encourage our readers to engage with our content, share their thoughts, and join the conversation.
Stay informed with Yohaig NG, your reliable source for Naija news 24/7.