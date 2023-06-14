Top LASU Graduate to Receive N500,000 Reward for Academic Excellence

The Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, has announced that it will award a cash prize of N500,000 to its best-graduating student, Imoitesemeh Yusuf, from the Department of Law. Yusuf achieved an impressive Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 5.00, earning a First Class Honours degree.
The Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed this information during a convocation press conference held on Wednesday. She also revealed that the convocation ceremony would coincide with celebrating the institution’s 40th anniversary, marking its establishment in 1983.
In addition to Yusuf’s achievement, the Vice-Chancellor highlighted the academic success of the best-graduating student for the 2020/2021 academic session, Divine Lopez, from the Department of Physiology, Lagos State University College of Medicine. Lopez graduated with a CGPA of 4.91, also earning a First Class Honours degree.
The convocation lecture, titled ‘The Impact of Digitisation on Higher Education in the Digital Age,’ is scheduled for June 20, 2023, and will be delivered by the Executive Secretary of the Trust Fund, Mr Sonny Echono.
The event will also honour eight distinguished Nigerians with doctorate degrees.
Editorial
The decision by Lagos State University to reward its best-graduating student with a cash prize is a commendable initiative that recognises and encourages academic excellence. This gesture rewards hard work and dedication and motivates other students to strive for academic success.
However, while celebrating individual achievements, it is crucial to focus on the broader issues affecting the education sector in Nigeria. Challenges such as inadequate funding, outdated curriculum, and lack of infrastructure must be addressed to improve the overall quality of education.
Therefore, while we applaud LASU for this initiative, we also call on the government and stakeholders in the education sector to invest more in our educational institutions.
This includes improving infrastructure, updating the curriculum to meet global standards, and providing adequate funding for research and development.
Did You Know?
- Lagos State University (LASU) was established in 1983 and is one of Nigeria’s largest higher education institutions.
- LASU offers programmes covering various fields of study, including Law, Medicine, Arts, and Social Sciences.
- The university has a student population of over 35,000.
- LASU is known for its commitment to academic excellence and has produced many distinguished alumni in various fields.
