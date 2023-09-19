UBEC: Nigeria Needs 20,000 More Schools for Out-of-School Youth

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) states Nigeria needs 20,000 additional schools. Also, 907,769 more classrooms are required to accommodate the increasing number of out-of-school children.
A statement from the Federal Ministry of Education’s Director of Press, Ben Goong, confirms this. The information was disclosed during a briefing with the Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mamman.
The number of out-of-school children in Nigeria is a subject of debate. A 2022 UNESCO report estimated around 20 million out-of-school children in Nigeria. However, the Nigerian government’s statistics differ, focusing on children aged 6-11.
Minister Tahir Mamman indicates a focus on primary education. He calls on states to provide counterpart funding for the development of primary education.
UBEC Executive Secretary, Dr. Hamid Bobo, identifies challenges. Infrastructure and manpower are among the key issues facing the Commission.
Editorial
The Universal Basic Education Commission’s revelation that Nigeria needs 20,000 more schools is alarming. It highlights the education crisis that the country faces.
The disparity in statistics between UNESCO and the Nigerian government adds another layer of complexity. It raises questions about the data’s reliability and the problem’s true extent.
The Minister of Education’s call for states to provide counterpart funding is timely. However, it’s not just about funding; it’s about effectively utilising these funds.
The challenges identified by UBEC’s Executive Secretary, such as infrastructure and manpower, are not new. There have been persistent issues that require immediate attention.
The government must act swiftly to address these challenges. Failure to do so will not only affect the education sector but will have long-term repercussions on the country’s development.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the world’s highest number of out-of-school children, estimated at 10.5 million by UNICEF.
- The Nigerian government allocates less than 7% of its annual budget to education.
- The literacy rate in Nigeria is approximately 62%, significantly lower than the global average.
- Only about 61% of 6-11 year-olds regularly attend primary school in Nigeria.
- In 2020, Nigeria ranked 124 out of 137 countries in the Global Competitiveness Report on the quality of primary education.