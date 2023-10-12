Uk Universities Pursue Nuc Approval For Nigerian Operations

Officials from the London Academy Business School and University of Sunderland are actively seeking approval from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to facilitate degree programmes in Nigeria.
A delegation from the University of Sunderland, spearheaded by Dr. Derek Watson, affirmed this following a meeting in Abuja with the acting Executive Secretary, NUC, Chris Maiyaki. Watson, an associate professor from the faculty of business law and tourism, assured that Nigerian students would experience the same academic standards as their UK counterparts.
Watson emphasised the importance of adhering to compliance procedures and sourcing credible academics to deliver their programmes from LABS, who are not only qualified teachers but also practicing consultants.
Dr. Larry Jones-Esan, President/Director of Studies, London Academy Business School, clarified that the visit to the NUC was to gain approval to run programmes in Nigeria, ensuring that degrees obtained are recognised and valid for NYSC participation.
The team also visited the Nigerian Public Service Institute in Abuja, which is slated to serve as the study centre, and were welcomed by the administrator and Chief Executive Officer of the institute, Abdul-Ganiyu Obatayinbo.
The administrator highlighted the institute’s extensive facilities, including a 500-seat auditorium, 12 halls, hostels, a hospital, and more, which would facilitate conducive teaching and learning.
Editorial
The pursuit of the National Universities Commission’s approval by the University of Sunderland and the London Academy Business School to run degree programmes in Nigeria is a development that holds potential benefits and challenges for the nation’s educational sector.
The prospect of having UK universities operate in Nigeria could signify a boost in the quality of education available to Nigerian students, providing them with globally recognised degrees without the financial and logistical challenges of studying abroad.
However, it is paramount that the implementation of such programmes adheres strictly to the educational standards and guidelines set by the NUC to ensure that the quality of education is not compromised.
The assurance that Nigerian students will receive the same academic standards as those in the UK is commendable, yet it must be backed by a transparent and verifiable framework that guarantees this parity.
We advocate for a thorough and transparent review process by the NUC to ensure that the programmes offered align with the nation’s educational goals and standards.
It is crucial that such collaborations are inclusive, accessible, and do not inadvertently widen the educational inequality gap within the country. The government and the NUC must work hand in hand with these institutions to ensure that the programmes are not only of high quality but also accessible to a broad spectrum of Nigerian students.
Did You Know?
- The National Universities Commission (NUC) was established in 1962 as an advisory agency in the Cabinet Office.
- Nigeria currently has 43 federal universities, 52 state universities, and 79 private universities, all regulated by the NUC.
- The University of Sunderland, located in the North East of England, was founded in 1901 as Sunderland Technical College and gained university status in 1992.
- The London Academy Business School, although based in the UK, has a significant international student population, including students from Nigeria.
- The Nigerian Public Service Institute, intended to serve as the study centre for the proposed programmes, has a wide array of facilities, including a 500-seat auditorium and a sports complex, to facilitate learning and extracurricular activities.