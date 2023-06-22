UK’s Visa Restriction Not Aimed at Nigerians, Assures British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has clarified that the United Kingdom’s decision to restrict foreign students from bringing dependents with them from 2024 is not targeted at Nigerians.
The measure is intended to protect UK infrastructure due to a recent surge in students bringing their family members from around the world.
Montgomery made this statement after a meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the State House, Abuja.
The High Commissioner acknowledged that the number of Nigerian students coming to the UK had increased fivefold in three years, mirroring the overall increase in international students.
While this is a “fantastic success story for our universities”, it is not always possible to find housing and services for many people coming into the UK with their families.
Balancing International Education and Infrastructure: A UK Perspective
The United Kingdom’s decision to restrict foreign students from bringing their dependents from 2024 has sparked a debate, particularly among Nigerian students. The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Richard Montgomery, has clarified that the measure is not targeted at Nigerians but is a response to the surge in students bringing their family members from around the world.
Opponents of the decision might argue that it is an unfair restriction that could deter potential students from choosing the UK for their studies.
However, it’s essential to consider the strain on the UK’s infrastructure due to the increased number of dependents accompanying students.
The UK’s challenge is balancing the benefits of international education – both for the students and the universities – with the need to manage its infrastructure effectively. This is a complex issue that requires careful consideration and planning.
The UK government should consider alternative solutions to manage this issue, such as improving infrastructure or supporting student families.
This would ensure that the UK remains an attractive destination for international students while also managing the impact on its infrastructure.
Did You Know?
- The number of Nigerian students coming to the UK has increased fivefold in the last three years.
- In 2022, the UK granted three million new visas, of which 325,000 were to Nigerians.
- Nigerian visitors constitute over 10% of the people coming to London and the UK.
- In May, the UK Home Office announced it would restrict foreign students from bringing family members with them effective 2024.
