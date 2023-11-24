UNIBEN Celebrates Academic Excellence with 178 First-Class Graduates

The University of Benin (UNIBEN) has marked a significant milestone at its 48th Convocation and 53rd Founders’ Day ceremonies. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, announced that 14,254 students have been awarded first degrees, with 178 achieving First Class honours and one student attaining distinction. This achievement underscores the university’s commitment to academic excellence and growth in various spheres.
Prof. Salami highlighted the university’s consistent efforts over the past four years to enhance its academic standards and reputation. She expressed pride in the graduates and confidence in their potential as ambassadors of UNIBEN. The Vice-Chancellor commended the graduates for their resilience and encouraged them to be role models and sources of inspiration in their future endeavours.
The Chancellor, Prof. James Ayatse, praised the university for its commitment to providing quality education and modern facilities. He acknowledged the support of President Bola Tinubu, the Oba of Benin, and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki in fostering peace and advancement at the university. Ayatse congratulated the graduates, emphasizing the high standards and global practices that UNIBEN adheres to in its educational offerings.
Editorial
Fostering Academic Excellence in Nigerian Universities
The remarkable achievement of the University of Benin, graduating 14,254 students with 178 achieving First Class honours, is a testament to the institution’s dedication to academic excellence. At Yohaig NG, we see this as a beacon of hope for the Nigerian education sector, demonstrating what can be achieved with commitment and strategic planning.
UNIBEN’s success story should serve as an inspiration to other universities in Nigeria. It highlights the importance of maintaining high academic standards and providing students with the necessary resources and support to excel. The role of leadership in shaping the direction and quality of education cannot be overstated. Prof. Salami’s leadership at UNIBEN is a prime example of how visionary leadership can positively impact an institution’s academic performance.
However, this achievement also brings to light the challenges faced by many other universities in Nigeria. Issues such as underfunding, inadequate facilities, and overcrowding continue to plague many institutions, hindering their ability to provide quality education. Addressing these challenges requires concerted efforts from both the government and the private sector.
Investing in education is investing in the future of Nigeria. The government must prioritize funding for higher education, ensuring that universities have the resources they need to thrive. Additionally, fostering partnerships between universities and the private sector can open up new avenues for funding and innovation.
UNIBEN’s success is a shining example of what Nigerian universities can achieve. Stakeholders in the education sector must work together to replicate this success across the country. By doing so, we can ensure that Nigeria’s future leaders are well-equipped with the knowledge and skills they need to drive the nation forward.
Did You Know?
- UNIBEN’s History: The University of Benin, established in 1970, has a rich history and has grown to become one of Nigeria’s leading tertiary institutions.
- First-Class Honours in Nigeria: Achieving First Class honours in Nigerian universities is a highly esteemed accomplishment, reflecting exceptional academic performance.
- Nigerian Higher Education System: Nigeria’s higher education system comprises over 170 universities, both public and private, catering to a diverse student population.
- Challenges in Nigerian Education: Nigerian universities face various challenges, including funding constraints, infrastructural deficits, and the need for curriculum modernization.
- Global Recognition of Nigerian Graduates: Nigerian university graduates are increasingly gaining global recognition for their skills and competencies, contributing to various sectors worldwide.