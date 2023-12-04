UNICAL Announces Over 100% Hike in Tuition Fees

The University of Calabar (UNICAL) has made a significant announcement regarding an increase in tuition fees for undergraduates, marking a rise of over 100%. This decision was communicated in a statement released to the press in Calabar on Monday.
According to the university’s spokesman, Mr. Effiong Eyo, the decision for the fee hike was made during an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate on Friday. The new fee structure is set to be implemented in the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 academic sessions.
Under the revised fee schedule, freshers, returning students, and final-year students in non-science courses will now pay N111,000, N91,500, and N114,000, respectively. Additionally, they are required to pay third-party dues of N36,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively.
For science courses, the fees have been increased to N155,000 for freshers, N125,000 for returning students, and N148,000 for final-year students. Their third-party dues are N38,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively.
Before this increment, the tuition fees for an average student at UNICAL, depending on the department, were N64,050 for freshers, N52,050 for final-year students, and N49,500 for returning students.
The university management cited the current economic realities and the need to maintain the academic standard of the institution as the reasons behind this significant increase in fees.
Editorial
The University of Calabar’s decision to increase tuition fees by over 100% is a development that reflects the broader challenges facing higher education in Nigeria. While the need to maintain academic standards and address economic realities is understandable, such a steep fee increase raises concerns about the accessibility and affordability of higher education for many Nigerian families.
This situation highlights the delicate balance between sustaining the quality of education and ensuring it remains within reach for students from diverse economic backgrounds. The decision to increase fees, especially in a country where many struggle with economic hardships, could potentially limit access to higher education for deserving students.
Educational institutions and the government must consider the broader implications of such decisions on students and their families. Exploring alternative funding models, increasing financial aid opportunities, and implementing phased fee increases could be potential ways to mitigate the impact on students.
As we reflect on this development, let’s remember the importance of making higher education accessible to all, regardless of their economic background. Let’s advocate for policies and practices that support this goal and work towards creating a more inclusive and equitable educational landscape in Nigeria.
Did You Know?
- University of Calabar (UNICAL): UNICAL is one of Nigeria’s leading universities, known for its vital academic programs and research initiatives.
- Challenges in Nigerian Higher Education: Nigerian universities often face underfunding, infrastructural deficits, and the need to improve academic standards.
- Economic Realities in Nigeria: The economic situation in Nigeria, characterized by inflation and reduced purchasing power, affects various sectors, including education.
- Impact of Fee Increases: Significant tuition fee increases can profoundly impact students, particularly those from low-income families, potentially affecting their ability to continue their education.
- Access to Higher Education: Ensuring access to higher education is a critical issue globally, with many countries striving to balance quality education and affordability.