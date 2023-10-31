Unical Law Dean Faces Charges Over Alleged Misconducts

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has initiated a criminal charge against the suspended Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Cyril Ndifon. This action comes after the ICPC concluded its investigation into the alleged misconduct by the professor towards some students.
In August, several female law students from the faculty protested, levelling accusations of sexual harassment against Professor Ndifon. Following these allegations, the university’s administration suspended him and set up a committee to delve into the claims. The ICPC, in collaboration with the Department of State Services (DSS), apprehended Professor Ndifon in Calabar, Cross River State’s capital, on October 4, 2023, after he ignored multiple summons.
On Monday, the anti-corruption agency presented four charges against the senior lecturer. According to the charge sheet number: FHC/ABJ/CR/511/2023, the ICPC is prosecuting the Senior Lecturer on counts of sexual harassment, official corruption, and abuse of office, all in violation of sections 8, 18, and 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000. One specific count alleges that between June and September 2023, Professor Ndifon, while serving as a public officer responsible for certifying students’ fitness in learning and character, used his position to solicit nude photos and videos from a second-year diploma student at the University of Calabar. The court has not yet scheduled a date for the arraignment.
Editorial:
We, at Yohaig NG, find the allegations against Professor Cyril Ndifon deeply concerning. Universities are institutions of learning and growth, where students should feel safe and protected. It’s disheartening to think that those in positions of power might exploit their authority for personal gain. The allegations, if proven true, not only tarnish the reputation of the individual involved but also cast a shadow over the entire educational institution.
The swift action taken by both the university and the ICPC is commendable. It sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated. However, it’s essential to ensure that the investigation is thorough, transparent, and free from any external influence. The students deserve justice, and the truth must prevail.
While we await the court’s decision, educational institutions across the country must take proactive measures. Regular training sessions on ethics and conduct, strict implementation of anti-harassment policies, and open channels for students to report any grievances can go a long way in ensuring a safe environment. We believe that it’s the collective responsibility of society, educational institutions, and the government to protect our students and uphold the sanctity of our educational system.
Did You Know?
- The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) was established in the year 2000 to combat corruption and other related offences in Nigeria.
- The University of Calabar, often referred to as UNICAL, was established in 1975 and is one of Nigeria’s leading tertiary institutions.
- Sexual harassment in educational institutions is a global issue, with many countries implementing strict laws and policies to combat it.
- The Department of State Services (DSS) is primarily responsible for intelligence gathering within Nigeria and the protection of senior government officials.
- The Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, of 2000, provides the legal framework for the ICPC to prosecute individuals involved in corrupt practices in Nigeria.