UNIJOS Revises Fee Structure, Allocates 50% to Aid Indigent Students

The University of Jos (UNIJOS) has significantly adjusted its school fees structure. This move comes after controversies surrounding a fee hike announcement.
The institution has now approved instalment payments and further reductions in fees.
UNIJOS has dedicated two per cent of the total fees from all students to assist needy students. Half this amount will provide scholarships, while the other half will expand the university’s work-study programme.
This decision has garnered appreciation from students, parents, and staff alike.
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, highlighted that the fee adjustments resulted from negotiations between the university, students, and other stakeholders.
He mentioned that non-science students would now pay N105,000, while science students would pay between N135,000 and N140,000, depending on lab usage.
The university has also introduced a tiered instalment payment system. For instance, returning students not using labs and not enrolled in GST courses will pay N95,000 as the first instalment and N10,000 as the second.
Students who have split over with only one semester remaining will pay 50% of the revised charges. The registration deadline has been extended to October 8, 2023.
Editorial:
The recent adjustments in the fee structure by UNIJOS demonstrate a responsive and empathetic approach to education. Recognising many students’ financial challenges, especially in these trying times, is crucial.
The decision to allocate some fees to support disadvantaged students is commendable. It not only eases the burden on struggling students but also fosters community and inclusivity.
Higher education is a significant investment, and financial constraints should not limit accessibility. UNIJOS’s move sets a precedent for other institutions to re-evaluate their fee structures, ensuring they cater to all students’ needs.
Educational institutions need to balance maintaining operational standards and ensuring education remains affordable.
As the future of many young individuals hinges on their educational journey, institutions like UNIJOS play a pivotal role in shaping a brighter, more inclusive future.
Did You Know?
- UNIJOS, established in 1975, is one of Nigeria’s leading tertiary institutions.
- The university offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across various disciplines.
- UNIJOS has a rich history of academic excellence and has produced numerous notable alumni in various fields.
- The institution is located in Jos, the capital city of Plateau State, known for its temperate climate.
- UNIJOS has been involved in various research initiatives, contributing to science, arts, and humanities advancements.