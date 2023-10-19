Unilag Explains Mattress Policy Amid Parental Concerns Over Fee Hikes

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) has clarified its recent directive asking students residing on campus to bring their own mattresses and personal items. The university stated that this decision was made for health reasons. This explanation comes in the wake of protests from parents who are already grappling with the recent surge in tuition, hostel, and other fees.
Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, the Head of the Information Unit of the university, mentioned that the hostels are currently undergoing renovation in preparation for student resumption later in the month.
Addressing concerns, she said:
“We asked the students to come with their own beddings for health reasons. That has been the practice for some time. It is not new.”
She further highlighted that the hostel fees, even after the recent increase, are reasonable compared to private accommodation costs.
However, some parents have expressed their dissatisfaction. One parent commented:
“UNILAG is becoming a secondary school where students are asked to come to school with their own beddings. This is a university that has just increased tuition and hostel fees.”
It’s worth noting that the initial hostel fee hike, which ranged from N100,000 to N120,000, was reduced to between N65,000 and N85,000 after protests from students and parents.
Editorial:
The recent developments at UNILAG highlight the challenges faced by educational institutions in balancing operational costs with the welfare of students. While the university’s decision to ask students to bring their mattresses might be rooted in health concerns, it’s essential to consider the broader context.
Parents and students are already burdened with increased fees, and such directives can add to their financial strain.
Educational institutions must maintain open communication with stakeholders, ensuring that decisions are transparent and justifiable. While operational costs and health concerns are valid, the welfare of students and their families should always be a top priority.
We hope that UNILAG and other institutions will continue to engage with their communities, finding solutions that cater to everyone’s best interests.
Did You Know?
- UNILAG, established in 1962, is one of Nigeria’s premier institutions and has a rich history of academic excellence.
- Hostel accommodations provide students with the opportunity to experience campus life, fostering community and collaboration.
- The cost of education has been a topic of discussion globally, with many advocating for affordable and accessible quality education for all.
- UNILAG has produced numerous notable alumni who have made significant contributions in various fields.
- The university offers a wide range of programmes, from undergraduate to doctoral levels, across various disciplines.