Unilag Vc Warns Of Dire Financial Strain Amid Fee Hikes

Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), recently spoke about Nigerian universities’ financial challenges. She described the situation as akin to running a sprint with one’s hands tied.
Ogunsola expressed her support for peaceful student protests but cautioned against violence. She revealed that even if all 35,000 students paid the new fees, it would only generate about N800 million, insufficient to cover the university’s electricity bill of over N1.7 billion annually.
The Vice-Chancellor explained that the last fee hike was over 15 years ago. She argued that the value of N20,000 today is not the same as it was back then.
The university initiated the process of increasing fees in January. However, the governing council was dissolved before implementing the new fee regime.
Ogunsola outlined the university’s various expenses. These include N160 million annually for exams and N200 million for accreditation. She also mentioned that five lecturers resigned last week due to poor conditions.
The VC assured that measures are in place to support disadvantaged students. She debunked rumours that students would be sanctioned for recent protests.
Editorial
The financial strain on Nigerian universities, as articulated by UNILAG’s Vice Chancellor, is a crisis that demands immediate attention. It’s not just about fee hikes; it’s about the sustainability of higher education in Nigeria.
Prof. Ogunsola’s revelations are alarming. They paint a picture of an educational system on the brink of collapse. Universities are expected to produce quality graduates, but how can they do so with dwindling resources?
The fee hikes are a symptom of a more significant issue. They are a desperate attempt to keep the universities afloat. But this is a short-term solution to a long-term problem.
The government needs to step in with substantial funding. Private sector involvement is also crucial. A multi-pronged approach is necessary to salvage the situation.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the most significant number of out-of-school children globally, estimated at over 10 million.
- The Nigerian government allocated just 7.02% of its 2021 budget to education.
- UNILAG was founded in 1962 and is one of the five first-generation universities in Nigeria.
- The student-to-teacher ratio in Nigerian universities is approximately 1:22, far from the UNESCO-recommended 1:15.
- The term “town and gown” originated in the Middle Ages to describe the relationship between a university and its surrounding community.