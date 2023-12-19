UNIUYO Students Receive N1.7m Boost from ASUU for Academic Excellence

In a remarkable gesture of support, the Academic Staff Union of Universities at the University of Uyo has awarded over N1.7 million to 15 deserving students for their academic excellence. This financial aid was part of the Heroes’ Day Celebration at the university, where past union leaders were also honoured for their resilience and contributions during challenging times.
Prof Emmanuel Osadeke, the union’s National President, praised the awardees for their dedication and encouraged them to continue their commitment to the union’s cause. He highlighted the current challenges in university employment practices, criticising vice chancellors for bypassing due processes and inflating staff numbers without proper job advertisements. Osadeke emphasised the need to rectify these issues to maintain academic integrity.
The event also featured a keynote by Prof Desmond Wilson, a retired Professor of Ethnocomunicology, who lamented the difficulties faced by the union due to internal and external sabotage. He urged members to remain dedicated to improving the state of Nigerian universities.
The University’s Vice Chancellor, Prof Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, represented by Prof Ben Etuk, lauded ASUU’s contributions to enhancing staff welfare. One of the scholarship recipients, Ekpo Friday from the Faculty of Education, expressed gratitude for the support, noting its positive impact on their academic pursuits.
The acting Chairperson, Prof Opeyemi Olajide, remarked that the initiative aimed to encourage brilliant students in their studies. The event also recognised several individuals, including Dr Etop Ndiyo, Prof Desmond Wilson, Prof Edet Akpan, Prof Joseph Ushie, Prof Aniesua Essiet, and Prof Ashong Ashong, for their selfless service to the union.
Editorial
The Academic Staff Union of Universities at the University of Uyo’s recent initiative is a beacon of hope and encouragement in a world where educational support often goes unnoticed. By awarding over N1.7 million to 15 academically outstanding students, the union has recognised merit and invested in the future of these young minds. This generosity is a testament to the union’s commitment to fostering academic excellence and supporting those who might otherwise struggle to continue their education due to financial constraints.
The significance of this gesture extends beyond the monetary value. It sends a powerful message about the value of education and the importance of nurturing talent. In a society where educational institutions often face numerous challenges, such initiatives highlight the positive role that unions and academic bodies can play in shaping the future of education.
The event’s focus on past leaders and their struggles underscores the ongoing battle for academic integrity and fairness in university employment practices. The criticisms raised by Prof Emmanuel Osadeke about the current hiring processes in universities are alarming. They point to a systemic issue that threatens the quality and credibility of higher education in Nigeria. This calls for a collective effort to uphold standards and ensure that academic positions are filled based on merit and qualifications, not political or personal connections.
As we reflect on the actions of the University of Uyo’s ASUU, it becomes clear that their efforts are not just about financial aid but about upholding the values of education, meritocracy, and integrity. It is a call to action for other academic institutions and unions to follow suit, invest in their students, and fight for the sanctity of educational standards. The future of education in Nigeria depends on such acts of courage and commitment.
Did You Know?
- The University of Uyo, originally known as the University of Cross River State, was established in 1991.
- Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest higher education systems, with over 160 universities.
- Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was founded in 1978 and has played a significant role in advocating for the rights and welfare of university staff in Nigeria.
- Nigeria’s higher education faces challenges such as underfunding, overcrowding, and inadequate facilities, impacting the quality of education.
- Scholarships and financial aid in Nigerian universities are often crucial for students, as many come from backgrounds where financing higher education is a significant challenge.