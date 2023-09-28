University Graduate Contemplates Suicide Over Withheld Results

A graduate from Ambrose Ali University in Ekpoma, Edo State, named Precious Ogbeide, has attempted his life. This drastic action stems from the university’s alleged refusal to release his and several other students’ results since graduation in 2018.
Ogbeide’s parents revealed he had been grappling with depression due to the delay in receiving his results after a five-year study. In a distressing turn of events, he began to harm himself with shards from a shattered bottle.
Many students from the university voiced their frustrations over not receiving their degree results after a five-year programme. They expressed feelings of demoralisation due to the uncertainty of their futures.
The university had previously assured them of clearing the backlog of results and mobilising students for the National Youth Service Corps scheme.
A close source to Ogbeide shared that he felt overwhelmed and saw ending his life as the only way out. He was reportedly distraught over being unable to present any results after five years of study, which hindered his job prospects.
However, the university’s Head of Corporate Communications and Protocol, Mike Aladenika, commented. He suggested that students facing certificate and result issues might have had discrepancies with some courses during their academic journey.
Editorial
The harrowing incident involving Precious Ogbeide underscores the profound impact academic pressures can have on students’ mental well-being.
While institutions must uphold their standards and procedures, they also bear the responsibility of timely communication and transparency.
Prolonged uncertainties, especially concerning academic achievements, can harm young minds.
Educational institutions must recognise their role in students’ mental health and ensure they provide adequate support and timely resolutions.
Did You Know?
- Ambrose Ali University, Ekpoma, was established as a state university in 1981.
- Mental health issues among students, especially in higher institutions, are becoming increasingly prevalent.
- The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a mandatory one-year service for Nigerian graduates below 30.
- Academic pressures and uncertainties can significantly impact a student’s mental and emotional well-being.
- Open communication between educational institutions and students can alleviate many concerns and uncertainties.