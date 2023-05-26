University Implements Random Drug Testing to Curb Substance Abuse Among Students

- Arthur Jarvis University (AJU) has introduced random drug testing to combat drug abuse among its students.
- This was announced by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ani Nkang, during the university’s seventh matriculation ceremony.
- Nkang warned the 239 matriculating students that any prescribed drug usage must be properly registered at the university’s hospital and that the institution has strict sanctions for social vices.
- He added that the university has a zero-tolerance policy for activities such as examination misconduct, drug abuse, cultism, possession of dangerous weapons on campus, rape, fighting, stealing, and impersonation, with disciplinary actions including suspension or expulsion.
News Story
Arthur Jarvis University (AJU), a private university in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, has instituted random drug testing to curb substance abuse among its students. The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Ani Nkang, announced this during the institution’s seventh matriculation ceremony held on Friday.
Nkang, who voiced concerns over the growing issue of drug abuse among young people, stated that any prescribed drug in use must be properly registered at the university’s hospital. He warned the matriculating students, numbering 239, of the severe sanctions for those involved in social vices.
He said, “Resist any undue influence by friends, as the effects may be devastating. Please note that this university has zero tolerance for examination misconduct, drug abuse, cultism, possession of dangerous weapons on campus, rape, fighting, stealing, and impersonation. These activities attract visible and proportionate disciplinary actions, including suspension or expulsion.”
He further warned that those involved in criminal activities would be promptly expelled from the university and turned to law enforcement agencies for investigation and prosecution.
Nkang highlighted that the institution, which received its full operational license in 2020, prides itself on being Nigeria’s most affordable private university. He also noted the university’s excellent student-teacher ratio and quality hostel accommodation.
Editorial
The decision by Arthur Jarvis University to introduce random drug testing to combat substance abuse is commendable.
Drug abuse among young people, especially students, is a growing concern.
By enforcing a random drug testing policy, the university is working towards ensuring the health and well-being of its students and fostering a conducive learning environment free from the negative impacts of drug abuse.
This measure and the school’s strict sanctions against social vices demonstrate a solid commitment to creating a safe and positive academic environment.
Did You Know?
- Arthur Jarvis University is a private institution in the Akpabuyo Local Government Area of Cross River, Nigeria. It received its full operational license in 2020.
