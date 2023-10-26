University of Abuja Elevates 23 Academics, Including 13 to Professorial Rank

The University of Abuja’s Governing Council has proudly announced the promotion of 23 academic staff members. Out of these, 13 have been elevated to the esteemed rank of professor, while the remaining 10 have achieved the rank of associate professor. This significant development was shared in a statement by the university’s Director of Public Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob.
The promotions spanned a variety of disciplines, including education foundation, medical microbiology, geography, environmental science, history and diplomatic studies, and soil science, among others. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the newly promoted staff.
He commended their dedication and commitment to their respective fields, urging them to continue pushing the boundaries of knowledge and inspiring future generations.
Editorial:
The recent promotions at the University of Abuja underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence and the recognition of dedicated staff. Such advancements not only boost the morale of the academic community but also enhance the university’s reputation on a broader scale.
Recognising and rewarding hard work and dedication is pivotal in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation.
While promotions are a cause for celebration, they also come with increased responsibilities. The newly promoted professors and associate professors now have the task of guiding younger academics, undertaking more significant research projects, and contributing more profoundly to the global academic community.
They need to rise to the occasion, ensuring that the University of Abuja continues to be a beacon of knowledge and research in Nigeria and beyond.
Did You Know?
- The University of Abuja was established in 1988 and offers both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.
- The role of a professor goes beyond teaching; they are also involved in research, mentoring, and contributing to their field of expertise.
- The journey to becoming a professor is rigorous, often requiring years of academic work, research, publications, and contributions to the academic community.
- Associate professors are typically one step below full professors in the academic hierarchy.
- The University of Abuja is strategically located in Nigeria’s capital, making it a hub for diverse cultures and ideas.