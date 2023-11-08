Varsities Clash with FG Over IGR Deduction Plan

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Committee of Vice Chancellors of Nigerian Universities have vehemently opposed the Federal Government’s proposal to deduct 40% from universities’ Internally Generated Revenue (IGR). This plan, detailed in a letter from October 17, 2023, has been described as a direct assault on the university system.
The Federal Government, citing the Finance Act of 2021, intends to implement this deduction from November 2023. However, ASUU’s National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, has expressed dismay, stating that universities do not generate revenue from the service fees charged to students for items like ID cards and hostel accommodation, which are already subsidised.
Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, Secretary-General of the Committee of Vice Chancellors, has called for clarity on what constitutes IGR, arguing that the charges collected are for services provided to students, not profits. He warned that such a deduction would lead to financial disaster for universities, which are already operating at a deficit.
Editorial
The Federal Government’s move to siphon off a significant portion of university revenues is a step that could potentially cripple an already strained educational system. Universities are not commercial enterprises; they are pillars of learning and research that require adequate funding to operate effectively.
We believe that education is an investment in a nation’s future, not a revenue stream to be tapped into. The government’s policy seems to misunderstand the fundamental nature of academic institutions. Instead of imposing financial burdens, the government should be enhancing universities’ capabilities to deliver quality education.
The outcry from ASUU and the Vice Chancellors is a stark reminder that the survival of higher education in Nigeria hangs in the balance. We urge the government to reconsider this policy and focus on fully funding universities to ensure they can continue to serve as cradles of innovation and progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigerian universities have been grappling with funding challenges for decades, leading to frequent strikes by ASUU.
- Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in universities typically comes from services provided to students and not from commercial activities.
- The global average for education expenditure as a percentage of GDP is around 4.5%, but many developing countries, including Nigeria, fall short of this benchmark.
- The United Nations recommends that 15-20% of a nation’s budget should be allocated to education.
- A significant portion of university funding in Nigeria comes from tuition fees, as government allocations often do not meet the institutions’ operational costs.