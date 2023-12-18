Vc Of Fuoye Advocates For N1M Minimum Salary For Professors

Prof. Abayomi Fasina, the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), has urged the Nigerian government to increase academic staff salaries, proposing that professors should earn a minimum of N1 million per month. He made this statement in Oye Ekiti while receiving a commendation award from the Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Council.
Fasina also commended the Federal Government’s decision to exempt public universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS), stating that this move would grant universities greater autonomy and enhance their operational effectiveness. He highlighted the benefits of exiting IPPIS, including the ability of universities to manage their systems independently and supplement government allocations with internally generated revenue (IGR).
The Vice-Chancellor emphasized the poor pay of lecturers in Nigerian universities and the need for a salary increase. He noted that the exemption from IPPIS would alleviate the bureaucratic challenges faced by universities, citing instances where staff members had not received salaries for months, and a former Vice Chancellor was denied salary after returning from sabbatical due to IPPIS bottlenecks.
Fasina praised President Bola Tinubu for his commitment to improving the education sector, expressing optimism that the exemption from IPPIS would lead to a revitalized university system.
Editorial:
The call by Prof. Abayomi Fasina for a substantial increase in the salaries of academic staff, particularly professors, is a significant step towards recognizing and valuing the contributions of educators in Nigeria. The proposal for a minimum salary of N1 million for professors reflects the need to compensate these professionals adequately for their expertise and dedication.
The exemption of public universities from the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) is a welcome development that could enhance the autonomy of these institutions. This move allows universities to manage their resources better and address the unique challenges they face, including the issue of inadequate compensation for academic staff.
The current salary structure for lecturers in Nigerian universities is a concern that needs urgent attention. Adequate remuneration is not only a matter of fairness but also crucial for attracting and retaining top talent in the academic field. The proposed salary increase could help mitigate the brain drain phenomenon, where skilled academics leave the country for better-paying opportunities abroad.
However, while advocating for higher salaries, it is also essential to consider the financial implications and sustainability of such an increase. The government and university administrations must work together to ensure that any salary adjustments are financially viable and do not compromise the quality of education or the operational stability of the institutions.
The call for higher salaries for professors and the exemption from IPPIS presents an opportunity to reevaluate and improve academic staff’s compensation and working conditions in Nigeria. Stakeholders must collaborate in developing a balanced approach that recognizes the value of educators while ensuring the financial health of the country’s educational institutions.
Did You Know?
- The Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE) is one of the federal universities in Nigeria, established to provide quality higher education and contribute to national development.
- The Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) is a centralized payroll system implemented by the Nigerian government to streamline payroll management and prevent fraud.
- Professors in Nigerian universities play a crucial role in research, teaching, and mentoring, contributing significantly to students’ intellectual and professional development.
- The issue of brain drain in academia is a global concern, with skilled professionals often seeking opportunities in countries that offer better remuneration and working conditions.
- Ensuring competitive salaries for academic staff is essential for maintaining the quality of higher education and fostering a conducive environment for research and innovation.