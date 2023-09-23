Waec Moves Towards Computer Based Testing For Wassce

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is progressing with plans to introduce Computer Based Test (CBT) for its examinations. Mr Patrick Areghan, the Head of National Office, disclosed this in a recent interview in Lagos.
He mentioned that the council has already initiated steps towards CBT examination, especially for objective questions. However, challenges remain, such as how to conduct CBT for essay and practical papers.
Areghan highlighted that while many advocate for CBT, not all schools are equipped with the necessary computer facilities or even have consistent electricity. He also raised concerns about how to handle theory and practical papers in a CBT format.
Despite these challenges, the council is determined to start with objective questions and gradually incorporate theory and practicals.
Under Areghan’s leadership, WAEC has made significant strides in digitalisation. He expressed his desire to see the council’s operations fully digitalised in the near future.
This includes digital certificates, which have already been launched in Nigeria, allowing candidates to access their certificates from anywhere in the world.
Editorial:
The move by WAEC to introduce Computer Based Testing is a significant leap towards modernising examination processes in West Africa. In an era where technology is reshaping education, it’s crucial for examination bodies to adapt and evolve.
While the challenges highlighted by Mr Areghan are valid, they also present an opportunity for stakeholders to invest in infrastructure and training.
The introduction of CBT can enhance the integrity of the examination process, reduce malpractices, and provide quicker results. However, it’s essential to ensure that this transition doesn’t widen the gap between well-resourced schools and those lacking in facilities.
A phased approach, as suggested by Areghan, seems prudent.
The digitalisation of WAEC’s operations, especially the introduction of digital certificates, is a commendable step. It not only eases the process for candidates but also positions WAEC as a forward-thinking examination body.
Did You Know?
- WAEC was established in 1952 and serves five English-speaking countries in West Africa.
- Computer Based Testing offers advantages such as quick result processing and reduced chances of examination malpractice.
- WAEC conducts several examinations, with WASSCE being one of the most prominent for secondary school leavers.
- Digital certificates are becoming increasingly popular worldwide due to their convenience and security.
- WAEC’s examinations are recognised internationally, with many foreign institutions accepting its certificates for admission.