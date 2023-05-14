Crude Oil Thieves Busted in Delta State, Illegal Barge Set Ablaze

Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, engaged by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), has achieved a breakthrough in its fight against crude oil theft.
The security firm, along with Nigerian Security Operatives, apprehended six suspects in the act of illegal oil transportation in Warri, Delta State.
The suspects’ 1000 metric tonnes capacity barge, filled with illicitly obtained crude oil, was intercepted and torched at the final execution point in Oteghele, Delta State.
This operation occurred after a thorough site inspection of Mawe Service Limited and its associated barge, which were reportedly implicated in illegal crude oil activities.
The inspection team comprised NNPC Ltd. officials, Tantita Security Services, media representatives, and Nigerian Army and Naval officers.
They surveyed the Mawe Services Jetty, the alleged illegal crude oil dump site, and the Fenog Jetty for illegal Crude Oil Barge activities.
Captain Warredi Enisuoh, Executive Director of Operations and Technical at Tantita Security Services, explained that while MAWE Services was authorized by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to lift sludge, intelligence reports indicated that the company was operating beyond its approved limits.
Detailed surveillance revealed that a barge, filled with illicit crude oil and masquerading as sludge, was docked at Mawe Services Limited’s Jetty.
An unknown tugboat towed the barge into the location and promptly left.
Tantita Security Services operatives maintained surveillance and detected suspicious activity around the Jetty, including repeated visits by a sewage truck that was discovered to be transporting crude oil.
The truck driver, arrested and handed over to government security operatives, led the team to another location operated by Mawe Services Limited.
The site housed two large tanks, one filled with crude oil.
The driver confirmed he had been transferring the barge’s contents into the tank, and the Yard Security Logbook confirmed the truck’s multiple visits, explicitly labeled as “CRUDE OIL.”
Enisuoh noted that the perpetrators of this illicit trade often use government documentation to mislead security agencies while conducting illegal activities.
He expressed his disappointment in the system that allows the ‘big players’ to remain hidden while the ‘small errand boys’ bear the brunt of the law.
However, he remains hopeful that law enforcement agents will eventually unravel the full extent of this illegal operation.
A portion of the crude has been evacuated, while the rest is due for a combustion process.
The suspects, paraded by the combined security team, claimed ignorance of the illegal crude oil barge, stating they were only following their companies’ orders to evacuate wastewater with oil from the barge.
Investigations are ongoing.
Daniel Dickson, a suspect associated with First Priority Research Resources International Ltd, which owns the apprehended barge, revealed that the barge was chartered through Petralon 54, a company based in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
He stated that the barge was hired to transport crude oil from Port Harcourt to Warri in 2022.
Dickson admitted that the barge contained about 700 barrels of crude oil, but he insisted not all barge compartments were filled with crude.
He claimed the security agents arrested them during their operation to evacuate the oil in May 2023.
The revelation of illegal activities under the guise of legitimate operations has raised serious concerns about the effectiveness of the existing checks and balances in the sector.
The incident has also highlighted the need for more stringent oversight and due diligence in issuing operational permits and licenses.
Reacting to the incident, officials from NNPC Ltd. reiterated the company’s commitment to work in close collaboration with security agencies to fight crude oil theft, which has for many years posed a significant challenge to Nigeria’s economy.
They called upon all stakeholders in the petroleum sector to join hands in this fight against illegal oil activities, which deplete the country’s resources and pose serious environmental hazards.
The Nigerian authorities have pledged to intensify the crackdown on crude oil theft and illegal bunkering activities.
They are determined to bring the culprits to justice and recover the stolen resources to deter others.
However, this recent bust underscores the enormity of the task ahead and the need for a comprehensive and coordinated approach.
This incident has once again underscored the pervasive nature of oil theft in Nigeria and the sophisticated methods employed by the perpetrators.
More must be done to safeguard Nigeria’s valuable natural resources and ensure the benefits reach the most needy citizens.
Editorial
Crude Realities: A Call to Curb Nigeria’s Endemic Oil Theft
In a revealing development, private security firm Tantita Security Services, working in conjunction with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.), apprehended six suspected oil thieves and scuttled an illegal crude oil barge in Warri, Delta State.
This incident reflects Nigeria’s ongoing struggle to combat crude oil theft, draining national wealth and precipitating grave environmental hazards.
Our country is endowed with enormous oil resources.
However, the illegal siphoning and sale of these resources undermine our potential for economic growth and sustainability.
There is a need for a more robust strategy to tackle this recurring issue, given its damaging implications on national revenue and the environment.
The culprits, seemingly ordinary men, are often pawns in a giant game.
They are the foot soldiers of a more sophisticated network of oil thieves who remain hidden from the public.
It’s high time the architects of this illicit trade were brought to justice rather than focusing merely on the small fish.
To achieve this, we need to strengthen our security and surveillance mechanisms.
Advanced technology in tracking and monitoring oil installations could help detect and prevent illegal activities.
Moreover, the collaboration between private security firms and governmental security agencies should be intensified, as demonstrated by the recent operation.
Furthermore, the regulatory authorities must also be more cautious in issuing licenses and permits.
The revelation that the alleged thieves had approval from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to lift sludge exposes the loopholes in the system that need urgent redress.
However, it is not enough to arrest and prosecute offenders.
We must also address the root causes of this menace, including poverty, unemployment, and a lack of economic opportunities in oil-producing regions.
Sustainable development programs must provide viable alternatives for those who might be lured into the illegal oil trade.
Remember that the fight against oil theft is not just about safeguarding national wealth.
It is about preserving our environment and ensuring a sustainable future for generations to come.
We must all join hands to fight this menace to protect our shared heritage and ensure that our natural resources are used for the benefit of all Nigerians.
Did you know?
- Nigeria loses an estimated 150,000 barrels of crude oil daily to theft and pipeline vandalism. This equates to a loss of about 7.5% of its total oil production.
- The crude oil theft in Nigeria often leads to oil spills, significantly harming the environment. The Niger Delta region, the heart of Nigeria’s oil production, has witnessed several devastating oil spills.
- According to a report by Chatham House, the illicit oil trade in Nigeria involves a network of local and international actors, including corrupt officials, militant groups, oil industry staff, and international traders.
