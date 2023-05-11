PENGASSAN Calls for Comprehensive Application of the New Petroleum Act

In the latest developments, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the Federal Government to steer clear of a selective approach to implementing the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.
PENGASSAN’s President, Comrade Festus Osifo, called attention to this during the 7th triennial national delegates conference in Abuja.
Osifo emphasized the immediate need to establish development funds for host communities.
Osifo believes that thoroughly applying the Act’s provisions will stimulate the development of the Nigerian oil and gas industry’s midstream sector.
He encouraged the imminent government to prioritize the Act’s full implementation for the nation’s benefit.
Expressing satisfaction with the current rehabilitation of Nigeria’s three refineries, Osifo lauded the bold initiatives by Mr. Mele Kayri, Group CEO of NNPC Limited, to revive the struggling refineries.
“We will continue to advocate for the NLNG model in managing the country’s four refineries once fully revamped and for an encouraging environment for setting up and operating modular and private refineries,” said Osifo.
Osifo expressed concern over Nigeria’s soaring debt level, noting that the N77 trillion debt stock was alarming.
He emphasized that the government’s borrowed funds should fuel productive ventures and infrastructure growth, not consumption.
Addressing the health sector’s crisis, he appealed to the National Assembly to legislate against using public funds for overseas medical treatments by political and public officeholders.
Editor’s Take
Embracing a Holistic Approach to the Petroleum Industry Act: A Necessity, Not a Choice
In a welcome development, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has urged the Federal Government to avoid the pitfalls of a selective approach when implementing the Petroleum Industry Act of 2021.
The call for a comprehensive and inclusive approach to the Act’s implementation should not be taken lightly, as it has far-reaching implications for the oil and gas sector and the Nigerian economy.
The crux lies in the government’s duty to establish development funds for host communities, a point emphasized by PENGASSAN’s President, Comrade Festus Osifo.
Establishing these funds represents a vital provision of the Act intended to stimulate growth and development in regions directly impacted by oil and gas operations.
Any selective approach to this issue could undercut the Act’s primary goals and negatively affect the host communities.
The situation presents an opportunity for the incoming government to demonstrate its commitment to the nation’s growth.
By prioritizing the complete and unbiased implementation of the Act, the government can drive development in the midstream sector of the oil and gas industry, boosting economic prospects.
Osifo’s commendation of the ongoing rehabilitation of Nigeria’s refineries also holds significant merit.
The efforts of Mr. Mele Kayri, the Group CEO of NNPC Limited, to bring the ailing refineries back on track is a commendable initiative that deserves full support.
The adoption of the NLNG model, as advocated by Osifo, could also introduce a new, more efficient framework for managing the country’s refineries.
However, the issue of Nigeria’s rising debt level, standing at a daunting N77 trillion, is a grave concern.
The government must ensure that borrowed funds fuel infrastructure development and other productive ventures rather than consumption.
In addressing the crisis in the health sector, the National Assembly must take Osifo’s appeal to heart.
Legislation against the misuse of public funds for overseas medical treatments by public officeholders can help funnel more resources into improving domestic healthcare facilities.
This is a decisive moment for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector.
The incoming government, stakeholders, and the Nigerian populace must rally together to comprehensively implement the Petroleum Industry Act.
It is not a matter of mere compliance but a strategic initiative that could shape the future of our oil and gas industry and, by extension, our economy.
The alternative, a selective implementation, is a disservice to the very essence of the Act and the Nigerians it seeks to benefit.
It’s a path that can only lead to unequal growth and continued dissatisfaction amongst host communities and industry workers.
The call for comprehensive implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act is for equitable development, industry growth, and national progress.
It’s a call every Nigerian, every stakeholder, and the government should answer affirmatively.
