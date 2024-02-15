14 Ogun Communities Face Blackout Due to Technical Fault, Says IBEDC

A technical malfunction has resulted in a power outage affecting no fewer than 14 communities in Ogun State, as reported by the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC). The company’s spokesperson, Busolami Tunwase, confirmed the incident, attributing the blackout to a defective breaker on the Ijoko 33kV feeder, which disrupted electricity supply in parts of the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area.
The communities currently without power include Sango, Gasline, Oyero, Onipetesi, Agoro, Olowoagolo, Okunola estate, Lagos/Abeokuta road, Elerinko, Shoprite, Abimbola estate, Abule-Iroko, Sango market, Ijoko Abule, and their surrounding areas. IBEDC has apologised to its customers and assured them that its technical team is collaborating with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to restore electricity as swiftly as possible.
This outage in Ogun State follows a similar incident in Kwara State, where a technical fault on the Sobi 33kV feeder and related feeders affected several areas. However, IBEDC has since announced that the issue in Kwara has been resolved.
Amidst these localised disruptions, the broader challenge of low power supply across Nigeria persists, primarily due to gas shortages affecting electricity generation. Both the Eko Electricity Distribution Company and the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company have recently informed their customers about the limited supply resulting from reduced allocations from the national grid. The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has reiterated his commitment to addressing these gas constraints to improve the electricity supply.
Editorial:
The recent power outages caused by a technical glitch in 14 communities in Ogun State highlight a recurring challenge in Nigeria’s electricity distribution network. These incidents underscore the fragility of our national power infrastructure and the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to ensure reliability and efficiency in electricity supply.
While the immediate response by IBEDC, in collaboration with the Transmission Company of Nigeria, to address the fault is commendable, it is a mere palliative to a more systemic issue. The frequent technical glitches call for a deeper examination of our power infrastructure’s maintenance and upgrade protocols. Distribution companies must invest in modernising their equipment and enhancing their technical capabilities to prevent such disruptions.
The broader issue of global gas shortages affecting power generation points to a critical bottleneck in our energy supply chain. It is a stark reminder of the need to diversify our energy sources and reduce our over-reliance on gas for electricity generation. Exploring renewable energy options, such as solar and wind, could offer more sustainable and less vulnerable alternatives for power generation.
As we navigate these challenges, all stakeholders in the electricity value chain must work collaboratively towards a more resilient and diversified energy sector. The government’s role in facilitating this transition through policy support and investment in infrastructure cannot be overstated.
Let this moment catalyse change, driving us towards a future where power outages are the exception, not the norm. We can light up Nigeria more reliably and sustainably by committing to substantial investments in our power infrastructure and exploring innovative energy solutions.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest natural gas reserves in the world, yet faces challenges in harnessing this resource for electricity generation.
- The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is responsible for distributing power to Oyo, Ogun, Osun, Kwara, parts of Kogi, Niger, and Ekiti states.
- Technical faults in power installations cause electricity outages in many developing countries, including Nigeria.
- Renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, are increasingly seen as viable solutions to Africa’s energy challenges, offering the potential for more stable and sustainable electricity supply.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is responsible for transmitting electricity from power generation companies to distribution companies and, ultimately, to consumers.