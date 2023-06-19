40% Electricity Tariff Hike in July: Experts and Public React

The Federal Government’s plans to increase electricity tariffs by 40% in July 2023 have sparked reactions from experts and the public. In interviews with Vanguard, experts expressed concerns that the hike would increase operational costs for households and businesses.
The proposed increase in electricity tariffs is part of the government’s ongoing efforts to reform the power sector. However, the move has been met with resistance from various quarters, with critics arguing that it would place an additional financial burden on Nigerians, many of whom are already grappling with the high cost of living.
The government has yet to respond to these concerns.
However, the issue is expected to be a key point of discussion at the upcoming meeting between the government and labour unions.
Editorial:
Electricity Tariff Hike: A Tough Pill to Swallow
The Federal Government’s plan to increase electricity tariffs by 40% in July 2023 has understandably sparked concerns among Nigerians.
While the move is part of broader efforts to reform the power sector, it is a bitter pill for many households and businesses already struggling with high operational costs.
Critics may argue that the tariff hike is a necessary evil, given the dire state of the power sector. However, this argument overlooks that any tariff increase must be accompanied by improved service delivery.
The government must ensure that the benefits of the tariff increase, such as improved power supply and service delivery, outweigh the costs. This involves increasing tariffs, improving the power sector’s efficiency, and ensuring that consumers get value for their money.
The upcoming meeting between the government and labour unions presents an opportunity for constructive dialogue on this issue.
It is hoped that both parties will put the interests of Nigerians at the forefront of their discussions and come up with a solution that balances the need for power sector reform with the welfare of consumers.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the lowest electricity consumption rates in the world, with an average consumption of 150 kWh per capita compared to the global average of 3,500 kWh per capita.
- Despite Africa’s largest oil producer, Nigeria relies heavily on generators due to the unreliable power supply.
- The Nigerian power sector was privatised in 2013 to improve efficiency and service delivery.
- Nigeria has an installed electricity generation capacity of 12,522 MW but often generates less than 4,000 MW due to gas supply and transmission issues.
- The World Bank estimates that power outages cost the Nigerian economy about $29 billion annually.
