Aba Tailors Rise Against Alleged Power Bill Extortion by APL

Tailors in Aba, Abia’s commercial hub, recently protested against what they describe as extortion by Aba Power Limited (APL).
The tailors claim that APL’s estimated bills drive them out of business despite unreliable power supply.
Former Association of Tailors and Fashion Designers Chairman Onyebuchi Nwigwe expressed discontent with APL’s activities.
Another tailor, Ikenna Agu, revealed that APL uses security forces to intimidate them into paying bills.
Agu stated that APL disconnected their power lines without warning and assaulted some of them. He urged the State Government to intervene.
Ugochukwu Iheme and Ebere Okoro, other tailors, also called for government intervention, stating that the bills are not proportional to the energy supplied.
APL’s Chief Commercial Officer, Blessing Ogbe, refuted the allegations. He insisted that the tailors are on a busy electricity feeder and are not on estimated billing.
The State Commissioner for Trade, Commerce and Industry, Dr. Chimezie Okegwu, promised to investigate the matter.
Editorial
The recent protests by Aba Tailors against alleged extortion in electricity billing by Aba Power Limited (APL) are a glaring sign of systemic issues in the power sector.
Tailors, part of the backbone of Abia’s economy, should not be subjected to such financial strain due to inflated power bills.
The government must step in to ensure that billing is fair and transparent.
While APL has the right to make a profit, it should not be at the expense of small business owners already grappling with numerous challenges.
The State Government should investigate and set up a regulatory framework to prevent such incidents in the future.
Transparency in billing and a grievance redressal mechanism is essential for fostering trust between the power companies and the consumers.
Did You Know?
- Aba is known as the “Japan of Africa” due to its entrepreneurial spirit.
- Nigeria has one of the highest electricity tariffs in West Africa.
- Abia State is one of the leading states in Nigeria in terms of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulates Nigeria’s electricity sector.
- Aba has a significant role in Nigeria’s fashion industry, contributing to local and international markets.