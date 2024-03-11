Abuja Faces Blackout as Vandals Hit Shiroro-Katampe Transmission Line

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) residents were plunged into darkness following vandalism on the Shiroro-Katampe 330kV transmission line. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) reported that this recent destruction marks the fifth vandalism event of its infrastructure during February and March. The incident was discovered at 9 a.m. on Sunday, but attempts to restore operations were unsuccessful, according to TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah.
Efforts to locate the fault involved dispatching linesmen for a physical patrol after vigilante team leaders nearby reported the vandalism. The TCN confirmed that the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line 1, between Towers 244 and 245, had been vandalised, with conductors stolen. The company is now mobilising for conductor replacement, even as the second line remains operational, supported by the Gwagwalada 330kV line that serves the Kukwaba-Apo axis. The Lokoja-Gwagwalada 330kV transmission line is expected to enhance further TCN’s wheeling capacity to Abuja and its environs.
This incident is part of a worrying trend of vandalism against TCN’s infrastructure. In February, there were several such incidents, including the destruction of Tower 70 on the Gwagwalada-Katampe line, vandalism of towers along the Gombe-Damaturu and Owerri-Ahoda lines, and the collapse of a tower on the Jos-Bauchi line due to vandalism. TCN has called on security agencies, communities, and all Nigerians to collaborate in safeguarding the nation’s electricity infrastructure, emphasising that it is a collective responsibility to protect these national assets from sabotage.
Editorial:
The recent spate of vandalism against the nation’s transmission infrastructure is not just an attack on physical assets but a direct assault on the socioeconomic well-being of countless Nigerians. Each act of destruction plunges more of our fellow citizens into darkness, exacerbating the daily challenges. The repeated incidents in February and the recent sabotage of the Shiroro-Katampe transmission line underscore a critical vulnerability in our national security framework that demands immediate and robust intervention.
As we grapple with the implications of these acts, it becomes clear that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) alone cannot protect our electricity infrastructure. It requires a concerted effort from security agencies, local communities, and every Nigerian. Protecting our infrastructure is akin to safeguarding our collective future, ensuring that the wheels of progress continue to turn without interruption.
The call by TCN for increased vigilance and cooperation in reporting and preventing such acts of vandalism is a step in the right direction. However, it should be supported by more comprehensive strategies involving community engagement, heightened security measures, and, perhaps most importantly, social interventions to address the root causes of vandalism. Only by working together can we hope to deter these acts of sabotage and secure the foundation upon which our nation’s prosperity is built. Let us not forget that the strength of a chain is determined by its weakest link. In our fight against infrastructure vandalism, we must ensure that no link in our chain of unity and progress is left vulnerable.
Did You Know?
- The Shiroro Dam, located in Niger State, is not only crucial for hydroelectric power production but also for irrigation and water supply.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) manages the electricity transmission network and transmits electricity from power plants to distribution load centres nationwide.
- Nigeria’s power sector has been undergoing reforms to improve efficiency and expand access to electricity, including introducing private sector participation.
- Vandalism of power infrastructure poses a significant challenge to achieving uninterrupted power supply, affecting both economic activities and the daily lives of Nigerians.
- Globally, protecting critical infrastructure against acts of vandalism and terrorism has become a paramount concern, leading to the implementation of sophisticated surveillance and security measures.