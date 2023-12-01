Anambra’s Leap in Energy Sector: Shettima Inaugurates Advanced Meter Factory

Vice President Kashim Shettima recently inaugurated an electric energy meter manufacturing factory, Advanced Energy Management Solutions, in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State. This initiative is seen as a significant step towards addressing Nigeria’s power challenges, particularly the shortage of electric meters.
During the inauguration, Shettima commended the establishment of the factory, recognizing its potential to reduce the country’s meter shortage. “This factory will help reduce the shortage of prepaid meters in the country,” he stated. He also acknowledged the factory’s alignment with the Federal Government’s call for investments in Nigeria to stimulate economic activities and create jobs.
Okechukwu Onyejiuwa, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Energy Management Solutions, highlighted the factory’s impressive capacity to produce 1.4 million meters annually. This production capability supports the government’s efforts to resolve power supply challenges by addressing the high metering gap among consumers.
Onyejiuwa also noted the factory’s potential for job creation, with an estimated 500 direct jobs and over 4,000 indirect jobs expected. The facility is equipped with advanced machinery to manufacture a range of smart energy meters, contributing to economic activities and conserving foreign exchange by reducing the need for imported raw materials.
Editorial
The inauguration of the Advanced Energy Management Solutions factory in Anambra State by Vice President Kashim Shettima is a significant milestone in Nigeria’s journey towards resolving its power supply challenges. This development is not just about addressing the meter shortage; it represents a broader commitment to enhancing the nation’s energy infrastructure.
We must acknowledge the strategic importance of such initiatives in our national development. The establishment of this factory is a direct response to the government’s call for investment in critical sectors. It demonstrates faith in Nigeria’s potential and a commitment to harnessing local resources for national development.
The potential impact of this factory extends beyond the production of meters. It’s about job creation, economic stimulation, and technological advancement. Creating 500 direct jobs and thousands of indirect jobs significantly boosts the local economy and is a step towards reducing unemployment.
As we celebrate this achievement, we must continue supporting and investing in similar projects that address our nation’s fundamental challenges. The energy sector, in particular, holds the key to unlocking Nigeria’s economic potential. Let’s hope that this factory catalyzes more investments in the energy sector, driving us towards a future of sustainable and reliable power supply.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has one of the largest populations in Africa, yet faces a significant challenge in electricity supply, with frequent power outages affecting both urban and rural areas.
- The concept of prepaid electricity meters is relatively new in Nigeria. It was introduced to improve billing accuracy and reduce non-payment of electricity bills.
- Anambra State, where the factory is located, is known for its entrepreneurial spirit and has been a hub for various industries in Nigeria.
- The Nigerian power sector has been undergoing reforms since 2005 to improve efficiency and attract private sector investment.
- Advanced Energy Management Solutions’ factory in Anambra is one of the few facilities in Nigeria capable of producing intelligent energy meters, which are essential for modernizing the country’s power grid.