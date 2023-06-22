Electricity Distribution Companies Generate N480bn in Six Months, Reports NBS

Despite a 1.74% drop in supply, the revenue generated by electricity distribution companies (Discos) rose by 20.81%, according to the new Electricity Report for the first quarter of 2023 by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
The report revealed that Discos collected N247.33bn as revenue in Q1 2023, higher than the N204.74bn recorded in Q1 2022.
The electricity supply was 5,852 Gigawatt hours in Q1 2023, down from 5,956 Gwh reported in Q1 2022.
The companies’ total revenue in six months amounted to N479.65bn.
The report also showed increased customers, reaching 11.27 million in Q1 2023.
Metered customers stood at 5.31 million in Q1 2023, indicating a growth of 3.61% from 5.13 million recorded in the preceding quarter.
Balancing Power Supply and Revenue Generation: A Challenge for Nigerian Discos
The recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) revealing a 20.81% increase in revenue generated by electricity distribution companies (Discos) despite a 1.74% drop in supply presents a complex scenario.
Critics might argue that the increase in revenue amidst a drop in supply indicates a disparity in the pricing and distribution of electricity.
However, it’s essential to consider the operational challenges Discos face, including infrastructure maintenance, metering, and revenue collection.
The revenue increase could result from improved efficiency in these areas.
Nonetheless, the drop in electricity supply is a concern that needs to be addressed.
The government and Discos should work together to ensure a consistent and reliable power supply, which is crucial for the country’s economic growth and the well-being of its citizens.
