FG to Cut Operating Funds for Underperforming Electricity Distributors

The Federal Government, through the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), announced on Monday that power distribution companies (Discos) failing to meet set performance standards in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry would face a 50% reduction in their operating expenditures. This decision was communicated during the 1st NESI Stakeholders Meeting of 2024 in Lagos, where each Disco’s performance would be assessed individually.
Nigeria hosts 11 Discos responsible for supplying electricity to over 12 million registered users. These companies, privatised in November 2013 and power generation companies, have faced numerous challenges, including poor liquidity and inadequate financial remittances, hampered power production.
The Vice Chairman of NERC, Musiliu Useni, emphasised the need for Discos to enhance their efficiency or face financial penalties. He stated that Discos meeting expected efficiency levels would receive their complete operating expenditure, while those underperforming would only receive half of their administrative operating expenditure.
The meeting also touched on operationalising a centralised billing platform for Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs), managed by the Ministry of Finance, which includes a system for the central settlement of their electricity consumption.
NERC plans to conduct a comprehensive workshop for licensees to scrutinise their responsibilities within the NESI, covering legal frameworks, grid codes, health, safety, and environment standards. Non-compliance will attract sanctions, as stated by NERC’s Commissioner for Engineering, Performance and Monitoring, Chidi Ike, who also expressed concerns over the construction of houses under transmission lines and the illegal supply of power to such structures by Discos.
The meeting highlighted the importance of adhering to safety guidelines to prevent accidents, with 38% of accidents in 2023 attributed to unsafe conditions. The Federal Government aims to ensure sustainable payment practices within the sector and improve the overall efficiency and safety of Nigeria’s electricity supply industry.
Editorial:
The Federal Government’s recent directive to penalise underperforming electricity distribution companies by slashing their operating expenditures marks a critical step towards enhancing the efficiency and reliability of Nigeria’s power sector. This measure underscores the government’s commitment to holding Discos accountable for their performance, ensuring they fulfil their obligations to consumers and the broader electricity supply industry.
The challenges facing Nigeria’s power sector, including liquidity issues and inadequate infrastructure, have long been a source of frustration for consumers and a hindrance to economic development. By linking financial incentives to performance, the government aims to motivate Discos to improve their services, invest in infrastructure upgrades, and adopt best operations and customer service practices.
This approach also highlights the power sector’s importance of transparency and accountability. By assessing the performance of Discos on a case-by-case basis, NERC ensures that sanctions are fair and proportionate to each company’s specific circumstances and challenges. This tailored approach encourages Discos to identify and address their unique operational issues, leading to targeted improvements that benefit all stakeholders.
The focus on safety and compliance with regulations, particularly concerning constructing houses under transmission lines, reflects a comprehensive strategy to enhance the sector’s sustainability and safety. It is a reminder of the critical need for Discos to operate within the legal and regulatory frameworks that govern the power sector, prioritising the well-being of the communities they serve.
As Nigeria strives to overcome the persistent challenges within its power sector, the government’s decision to enforce stricter performance standards for Discos is a promising step forward. It is an initiative that aims to improve the quality of electricity supply and foster a more responsible, efficient, and customer-centric power industry.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s electricity sector underwent significant reforms in 2013, leading to the privatisation of its power distribution and generation companies.
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulates the country’s electricity industry, including setting tariffs and monitoring the performance of electricity market participants.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is the only component of the power sector that remains wholly owned by the government and is responsible for transmitting electricity from generation companies to distribution companies.
- Electricity theft and illegal connections pose significant challenges to the financial viability of Nigeria’s power sector.
- Sustainable improvements in the power sector require regulatory measures and substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and human resources.