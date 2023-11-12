Gbajabiamila and Ogunbiyi Praise Lagos Market’s Solar Energy Project

The Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Sustainable Energy for All, Damilola Ogunbiyi, have recently expressed high praise for the use of solar energy in enhancing Nigeria’s economic growth. Their commendations came during an inspection of the first phase of solar installations at Iponri Market in Surulere, Lagos.
During the visit, Gbajabiamila emphasized the federal government’s commitment to providing clean and affordable energy for businesses, highlighting the importance of emission reduction and advancing Nigeria towards a more sustainable and prosperous future. He remarked, “The electrification of the Iponri Market with sustainable energy solutions exemplifies Nigeria’s unwavering commitment to enhancing energy access, driving economic growth, and embracing the transformative potential of solar energy.”
Ogunbiyi also spoke on the occasion, underscoring the significance of sustainable energy access as a cornerstone for a brighter and more equitable future. She noted, “Our visit to the Iponri Market today underscores our commitment to empowering communities with clean, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions, setting the stage for Nigeria’s energy transition to a greener future.”
Editorial
The initiative to electrify Iponri Market with solar energy, as lauded by Femi Gbajabiamila and Damilola Ogunbiyi, is a commendable step towards sustainable development in Nigeria. At Yohaig NG, we recognize this as a significant move in the right direction, aligning with global trends towards renewable energy sources.
The project not only demonstrates a commitment to environmental sustainability but also offers a practical solution to the energy needs of businesses, particularly in markets where consistent power supply is crucial. This initiative is a clear indication of the potential of solar energy in revolutionizing Nigeria’s energy landscape, contributing to economic growth and reducing carbon emissions.
However, the success of such projects hinges on consistent government support and the involvement of communities. It is essential to ensure that these solar energy solutions are maintained and expanded to other areas, providing a reliable and sustainable energy source for more Nigerians.
We encourage the government and other stakeholders to continue investing in renewable energy projects. Such initiatives are vital for achieving a sustainable future and positioning Nigeria as a leader in green energy solutions in Africa.
Did You Know?
- Iponri Market: Located in Surulere, Lagos, Iponri Market is now at the forefront of Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy.
- Solar Energy in Nigeria: Nigeria’s abundant sunlight makes it an ideal location for solar energy projects, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional power sources.
- Economic Impact of Renewable Energy: Renewable energy projects like solar installations can significantly boost economic growth by providing reliable power for businesses.
- Global Renewable Energy Trends: Nigeria’s move towards solar energy aligns with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions and combat climate change.
- Sustainable Development Goals: Projects like the Iponri Market solar installation contribute to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those related to affordable and clean energy.