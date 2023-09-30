Ibedc Assures Continuous Power During 63Rd Independence Celebrations

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has reaffirmed its commitment to providing uninterrupted power supply during and post the 63rd independence anniversary celebrations. This assurance was given in a statement by the company’s Managing Director and CEO, Kingsley Achife.
He stressed the significance of honouring the sacrifices and ideals of Nigeria’s founding fathers, which serve as guiding principles for a united nation.
Achife further highlighted IBEDC’s dedication to national growth through outstanding service delivery and bridging the metering gap in its franchise area. He mentioned that the company has implemented measures to ensure smooth service during the public holiday and to tackle any electrical issues that might arise.
The company’s customer care line will remain active to address complaints promptly.
The CEO also urged motorists to exercise caution during the festivities, especially regarding driving under the influence and obeying traffic regulations. He called on customers to stand against energy theft, which includes tampering with meters or stealing electricity.
Such actions not only compromise the electricity distribution system but also deprive the nation of essential resources.
Lastly, Achife encouraged customers to utilise IBEDC’s easy payment channels, such as iRecharge, Quickteller, Payarena, and others, for bill payments and meter recharges. IBEDC offices will stay open during the holiday to serve customers.
Editorial
The commitment by IBEDC to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the nation’s independence celebrations is commendable. Reliable electricity is a fundamental need, and its consistent provision, especially during significant national events, reflects a company’s dedication to its customers and the nation at large.
However, while such assurances are welcome, service providers like IBEDC need to maintain this level of commitment year-round. Consistent power supply is not just a luxury but a necessity for economic growth, improved living standards, and overall national development.
Furthermore, the call against energy theft is timely. As consumers, it’s crucial to understand that illegal actions, such as tampering with meters, have far-reaching consequences. It’s a collective responsibility to ensure the integrity of our power systems and contribute to the nation’s progress.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria celebrates its independence anniversary on October 1st every year.
- The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is one of the major electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.
- A reliable electricity supply can significantly boost economic activities and improve the quality of life.
- Energy theft is a significant challenge in many developing countries, leading to revenue losses and system inefficiencies.
- Advanced metering solutions are being adopted worldwide to reduce energy theft and improve billing accuracy.