Iea Reports 46 Power Grid Collapses In Nigeria Over Six Years

On Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that Nigeria’s national power grid experienced 46 collapses between 2017 and 2023. The report highlighted that Nigerians faced numerous nationwide blackouts, notably on September 14, 2023, when the grid failed due to a fire on a central transmission line.
The IEA’s findings indicate that recurrent failures have plagued Nigeria’s power grid, primarily attributed to aged infrastructure and vandalism. The deterioration of power infrastructure has led to an increased reliance on backup generators, which now account for 40% of electricity consumption in the country.
Despite having a total installed capacity of about 13 GW, Nigeria’s average available capacity remained around 4.5 GW in 2023. This shortfall is due to various factors, including deteriorating units, poor maintenance, and liquidity constraints. The IEA stated, “Unreliable power supply due to limited grid infrastructure, underinvestment, and ineffective regulatory frameworks have resulted in an estimated 40 per cent of all the electricity consumed in the country being produced from backup generators.”
In 2023, natural gas was responsible for approximately 75% of electricity generated on the primary grid. According to Nigeria’s Energy Transition Plan, gas will continue to play a significant role in the country’s energy supply and grid stabilization until 2030, with a projected decline by 2050.
The report also forecasts a growth in renewable energy sources between 2024 and 2026, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of around 8%. Hydropower, particularly from the completion of the Zungeru project, is expected to contribute significantly to this growth, along with solar PV, which is anticipated to expand rapidly at an average rate of over 50% per year for the next three years.
Editorial:
The IEA’s report on the frequent collapses of Nigeria’s power grid over the past six years is a stark reminder of the challenges facing the country’s energy sector. The reliance on backup generators for 40% of electricity consumption is unsustainable and indicative of deeper systemic issues, including ageing infrastructure, underinvestment, and regulatory inefficiencies.
Given its current dominance in the energy mix, the government’s focus on natural gas as a primary source of electricity generation is understandable. However, the projected decline in its use by 2050 underlines the need for a more diversified and sustainable energy strategy. The growth in renewable energy, particularly hydropower and solar PV is a positive development, but it requires significant investment and policy support to realize its full potential.
Addressing these challenges necessitates a comprehensive approach that includes upgrading and maintaining existing infrastructure, investing in new technologies, and implementing effective regulatory frameworks. It also calls for a concerted effort to transition to more sustainable energy sources while ensuring energy security and affordability for all Nigerians.
As Nigeria looks to the future, the focus should be on building a resilient and efficient power sector that can support the country’s growing economy and population. This will require government action and collaboration with private sector stakeholders and international partners.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria’s total installed power capacity of about 13 GW is one of the largest in Africa, yet it faces significant operational challenges.
- The Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Project is one of Nigeria’s major initiatives to increase its renewable energy capacity.
- Solar PV (photovoltaic) technology is rapidly growing in Nigeria, offering a viable solution to the country’s energy deficit.
- The reliance on backup generators significantly contributes to environmental pollution and increased operational costs for businesses and households.
- The Nigerian government’s Energy Transition Plan aims to balance energy needs with sustainability and environmental considerations.