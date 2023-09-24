Kebbi Government Assures End to Prolonged Blackout Soon

The Kebbi State Government has reached out to the residents of Birnin Kebbi and surrounding areas, urging patience amidst the ongoing total blackout. This communication was relayed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the state governor, Ahmed Idris.
The Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala-Tafida, made this plea while visiting the Transmission Company of Nigeria’s substation in Birnin Kebbi. A fire incident on September 14 destroyed one 90MVA (330KV/132KV) and a 60MVA (132KV/33KV) transformer.
This event led to a complete power outage in Kebbi, Sokoto States, and parts of Zamfara State.
Bala-Tafida mentioned that the governor, Nasir Idris, sent him to oversee the repair works. The governor’s primary concern is the well-being of his people. The SSG expressed contentment with the progress of the repair works.
He shared that the engineers received a two-week deadline from their Abuja headquarters to restore power.
The Special Adviser on Political Affairs and Power, Kabiru Sani-Giant, praised the engineers for their dedication. He called for understanding from the affected residents, attributing the incident to fate.
Sani-Giant also stressed the importance of responsible electricity usage to prevent wastage and potential fire hazards.
Editorial:
The prolonged blackout in Kebbi State underscores Nigeria’s power sector challenges. While technical issues can arise, the response time is crucial to mitigate the impact on residents’ daily lives.
The Kebbi State Government’s proactive approach, through constant communication and oversight, is commendable.
However, this incident serves as a reminder of the need for infrastructural upgrades and regular maintenance. A robust power infrastructure is vital for economic growth and the well-being of citizens.
As Nigeria strives for development, ensuring a consistent power supply should be a top priority.
The collaboration between state governments and power agencies is crucial. It ensures swift responses to such challenges. While the Kebbi State Government’s efforts are laudable, strengthening the power infrastructure and ensuring regular maintenance is a long-term solution.
Did You Know?
- Kebbi State is located in the northwestern part of Nigeria.
- The Transmission Company of Nigeria is responsible for electricity transmission across the country.
- Blackouts can have significant economic impacts, affecting businesses and daily activities.
- Nigeria has faced challenges ensuring a consistent power supply for its growing population.
- Efficient power infrastructure is crucial for industrialisation and economic development.