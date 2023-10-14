Minister Adelabu Calls for Enhanced Performance from Power Companies

Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has issued a call to Generating Companies (GenCos) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) to elevate their performance to boost electricity supply.
This call was articulated during a meeting with the management teams of GenCos and DisCos in Abuja, aimed at addressing the persistent challenges plaguing the power sector, which have invariably impacted the nation’s economic growth and development.
Adelabu emphasised the necessity of regular meetings with stakeholders across the generation, transmission, and distribution value chain to continually assess developments within the sector.
The minister underscored the importance of understanding the real issues on the ground, as opposed to relying on speculations, to salvage the precarious situation in the power sector. He highlighted power as a pivotal element to re-energise the economy and achieve desired economic growth and industrial development, as noted by President Bola Tinubu.
Adelabu also stressed the imperative of synergy among operators for the success of the power industry and solicited the stakeholders’ support to devise ‘practical solutions beyond theory’, ensuring impactful and sustained electricity supply to end users.
Editorial
The call to action by Minister Adebayo Adelabu to the GenCos and DisCos is not only timely but also pivotal in the quest to navigate the power sector out of its current quagmire.
The power sector, undeniably a linchpin in the wheel of economic growth and industrial development, has long grappled with myriad challenges that have stymied its potential to effectively serve as a catalyst for national development. The minister’s engagement with stakeholders, aimed at unearthing the root issues and forging a path towards sustainable solutions, is a commendable step.
We believe that the pathway to revitalising the power sector lies in a collaborative, transparent, and accountable approach that transcends theoretical solutions and delves into pragmatic strategies that address the core challenges head-on.
The stakeholders, while heeding the minister’s call, must also be forthright in presenting the true picture of the challenges they face, ensuring that devised strategies are not only robust but also tailored to the unique challenges of the sector.
It is imperative that the collaborative engagements continue in a transparent and consistent manner, ensuring that strategies and solutions devised are not only implemented but also subjected to regular reviews and adjustments as necessary.
The journey towards revitalising the power sector is undoubtedly arduous, but with a concerted effort, transparent dealings, and a commitment to implementing practical solutions, a stable and reliable power sector is achievable.
Did You Know?
- Nigeria has the largest road network in West Africa, consisting of about 200,000 km of roadways, yet struggles with stable electricity to power street lights and traffic lights.
- Despite being one of the largest producers of oil and gas in the world, Nigeria struggles to generate, transmit, and distribute a stable electricity supply to its populace.
- The Nigerian power sector was unbundled in 2005, leading to the establishment of GenCos and DisCos to manage power generation and distribution respectively.
- Nigeria’s electricity production is characterised by a significant electricity deficit, leading to economic losses estimated at USD 29 billion annually.
- The country aims to achieve a 30,000 MW electricity supply by 2030, with 30% of the electricity supply to come from renewable energy sources.