NERC to Penalize DISCOs for N105bn Overbilling

On Friday, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced it will impose a financial penalty of N10,505,286,072 on the country’s 11 power distribution companies (DISCOs) during the upcoming tariff review. This move is a sanction for the DISCOs’ failure to adhere to the estimated billing cap for unmetered customers, resulting in an overcharge of approximately N105 billion between January and September 2023.
In a statement released in Abuja, NERC highlighted that the DISCOs had billed unmetered customers beyond the monthly energy caps established by the commission, violating regulatory guidelines. The DISCOs are now required to refund the overcharged amount, which represents about 10% of the total excess billing, to the affected customers.
Specific instances of overbilling included Abuja DISCO overcharging by N17.874 billion and Eko DISCO by N13.137 billion, among others. NERC’s directive mandates full customer reimbursement and emphasizes future compliance to prevent similar issues.
NERC has historically limited the amount charged to unmetered customers to protect them from arbitrary billing. The commission’s 2020 order on the Capping of Estimated Bills aimed to align estimated bills with the actual consumption of metered customers on the same supply feeder.
In response to widespread non-compliance, NERC issued a new order outlining measures to rectify the situation. These measures include credit adjustments for over-billed customers by March 2024, publication of beneficiary lists by the DISCOs, and financial deduction from annual revenues.
This enforcement action follows numerous complaints from electricity consumers across Nigeria regarding excessive estimated bills. A report by NERC for the third quarter of 2023 revealed that power consumers lodged over 333,947 complaints related to metering, billing, and service interruptions within just three months.
NERC’s decision underscores its commitment to regulatory compliance and consumer protection within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry, aiming to ensure fair billing practices and enhance the overall service quality provided by the DISCOs.
Editorial
The NERC’s recent decision to penalize DISCOs for overbilling unmetered customers by a staggering N105 billion marks a significant step towards rectifying a longstanding issue within Nigeria’s electricity supply industry. This action not only serves as a deterrent against future non-compliance but also reaffirms the commission’s dedication to upholding consumer rights and ensuring fair practices in the energy sector.
The imposition of financial penalties and the requirement for DISCOs to issue refunds to affected customers are crucial measures that highlight the importance of regulatory oversight in maintaining the integrity of public utilities. DISCOS must adhere to established guidelines to foster trust and reliability in electricity services.
This situation underscores the urgent need for widespread metering to eliminate the reliance on estimated billing, a source of contention between DISCOs and consumers. The move towards a more transparent and accurate billing system is essential for the long-term sustainability of Nigeria’s electricity sector.
As we move forward, all stakeholders in the electricity supply industry need to collaborate in addressing the challenges faced by consumers. The NERC’s actions should be seen as part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency and accountability of DISCOs, ensuring that the rights of consumers are protected and that the industry operates in a manner that is fair, transparent, and conducive to national development.
Did You Know?
- NERC was established to regulate and ensure quality electricity services in Nigeria.
- Estimated billing has been controversial, leading to disputes between DISCOs and customers over perceived inaccuracies in billing without meters.
- The Capping of Estimated Bills Order issued by NERC in 2020 was designed to protect unmetered customers from excessive charges.
- Nigeria’s push towards increasing metering aims to enhance billing accuracy and reduce disputes in the electricity sector.
- Consumer complaints in the electricity sector cover many issues, with metering, billing, and service interruptions being the most common.