NERC: Update Prepaid Meters by November 2024, Nigerians Advised

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has issued a directive to Nigerians using prepaid meters. They’ve been advised to update these meters before November 2024.
According to the regulatory body, failure to comply with this update will render users unable to recharge their prepaid meters.
NERC made this announcement on X, previously known as Twitter, reassuring citizens that the update comes at no cost.
Furthermore, the regulator informed that electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon begin issuing free tokens.
Key Change Tokens (KCTs) tokens will facilitate the meter update.
NERC’s post clarified,
“The update will not affect the units in your meter nor will it make your meter run faster than usual.”
Editorial:
NERC’s recent directive on prepaid meter updates underscores the evolving landscape of Nigeria’s electricity sector.
While the move aims to streamline operations and enhance service delivery, it also highlights the importance of consumer awareness in the utility sector.
For many Nigerians, prepaid meters represent a shift towards transparency in electricity billing.
However, with technological advancements come the need for periodic updates. Consumers must proactively ensure their meters are updated to avoid potential disruptions.
Equally, DisCos must ensure a seamless process, prioritising consumer convenience.
As Nigeria strives for improved electricity supply, such directives, if executed effectively, can bolster confidence in the sector.
Did You Know?
- NERC was established in 2005 to oversee the electricity sector in Nigeria.
- Prepaid meters allow consumers to pay for electricity before consumption, providing more control over their usage.
- The introduction of prepaid meters aimed to reduce estimated billing, a significant concern for many Nigerian electricity consumers.
- Key Change Tokens (KCTs) are unique codes that update or configure prepaid meters.
- DisCos are responsible for electricity distribution, ensuring power reaches the end consumers.