Nigeria Spends N376bn on Electricity Subsidy, Consumers Pay N783bn

The Nigerian government has expended N375.8 billion on electricity subsidies from January to September this year, while power consumers have paid N782.6 billion for electricity during the same period. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), a Federal Government agency, obtained this information.
During the first three quarters of 2023, power distribution companies billed electricity users a total of N1.06 trillion nationwide. However, only N782.6 billion was collected despite frequent power outages in many parts of the country. The subsidy payments by the government increased each quarter, starting with N36 billion in the first quarter, rising to N135.2 billion in the second quarter, and reaching N204.6 billion in the third quarter.
The NERC explained that the subsidies were due to the absence of cost-reflective tariffs. The government covered the gap between the cost-reflective and allowed tariff in the form of tariff shortfall funding. This funding was applied to the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) invoices to be paid by the distribution companies (Discos).
Regarding electricity bill payments, consumers paid N247.09 billion, N267.86 billion, and N267.61 billion in the first, second, and third quarters of 2023, totalling N782.56 billion, respectively. The total bill for the nine months was N1.06 trillion.
The NERC’s third-quarter report for 2023 stated that the total revenue collected by all Discos in the third quarter was N267.61 billion out of N349.55 billion billed to customers, translating to a collection efficiency of 76.56 per cent. This efficiency marked an increase compared to the second quarter of 2023.
For market remittance, the cumulative upstream invoice payable by Discos in the third quarter of 2023 was N208.7 billion, consisting of N167.4 billion for generation costs from NBET and N41.3 billion for transmission and administrative services by the Market Operator. The Discos collectively remitted a total sum of N158.43 billion, with an outstanding balance of N50.27 billion.
The report also noted that none of the four international customers supplied by Nigeria’s power generation companies paid against the cumulative invoice of $11.16 million issued to them by the Market Operator for services rendered in the third quarter of 2023. Similarly, none of the 16 bilateral customers operating in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI) paid against the cumulative invoice of N2,814.68 million issued to them for the same period.
Editorial:
The substantial amount spent by the Nigerian government on electricity subsidies, coupled with the significant payments made by consumers, highlights the complex challenges in the country’s power sector. The increasing subsidy payments each quarter indicate a persistent issue with the current tariff structure, which fails to reflect the actual cost of electricity.
The gap between the amount billed and the amount collected by power distribution companies underscores the inefficiencies in the system. While there has been an improvement in collection efficiency, the outstanding balance and the inability to collect the total amount billed point to deeper issues, such as power theft, metering challenges, and consumer affordability.
The absence of cost-reflective tariffs has led to a situation where the government bears a significant financial burden to subsidize electricity. This approach is not sustainable in the long term and calls for a reevaluation of the tariff structure to ensure it accurately reflects the cost of power generation and distribution.
The non-payment by international and bilateral customers further complicates the financial situation of the power sector. Ensuring that these customers fulfil their payment obligations is crucial for the sector’s financial health.
The Nigerian government’s expenditure on electricity subsidies and the challenges in revenue collection highlight the need for comprehensive reforms in the power sector. These reforms should create a more efficient, sustainable, and financially viable electricity supply system for the country.
Did You Know?
- The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) regulates and monitors Nigeria’s electricity industry.
- Governments often use electricity subsidies to make power more affordable for consumers, but they can financially strain the government’s budget.
- The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Company (NBET) purchases electricity from generating companies and sells it to distribution companies.
- The challenge of achieving cost-reflective tariffs is common in many countries, particularly in developing economies where electricity generation costs are high.
- Improving the efficiency of electricity distribution and reducing technical and non-technical losses are crucial to enhancing the financial viability of the power sector.